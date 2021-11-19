Behavioral Signals Analyzes Human Behavior from Voice Data

Our team includes accomplished researchers and senior engineers that deeply understand natural language and behavioral signal processing. The goal of pushing the boundaries of current technology is at the core of what we do. Our algorithms analyze human emotions and behaviors, transform data into usable information, and lead to making better business decisions. Until now, human emotion has been considered impossible to quantify and impossible to measure. With our patented analytics engine, we have brought to market a science to measure and interpret the “how” part of human interactions. We are bridging the communication gap between humans and machines by introducing emotional intelligence, from speech, into conversations with AI.