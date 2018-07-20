Become CEO of this sexy startup for just $1 a month

A unique opportunity to make your LinkedIn less boring

For the first time in the history of humanity, you can become CEO of a real-life tech startup by paying a mere $1 a month.

Goodbye, corporate lackey. Hello, Chief Executive Officer.

Hi — my name’s Louis. I’m the founder of Nudge, a tech startup that helps you control the time you spend on the internet.

1,800 people use Nudge every day to do things like switch off addictive sites by default, completely delete their Facebook News Feed and more. Nudge has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on the Chrome Web Store, and is completely free for anyone to use.

Unfortunately, the free-to-use model means that Nudge is not exactly bringing in the big bucks, so I don’t have money coming in that I would love to use to make it better.

That’s why I’ve taken the unprecedented step of opening up our senior leadership team — specifically, the role of Co-CEO — to absolutely anyone who wants to pay.

This is the first time in the history of the human race that anyone has mass-marketed the role of CEO. I know this because I spent 15–20 seconds googling it.

Maybe that’s enough to get you to stroll on over to PayPal and subscribe to become a Nudge senior exec.

But if you still need convincing, here are some more reasons:

Your LinkedIn profile will become 5% sexier and 12% more obnoxious

Like most CEOs, you won’t need to know anything at all about what the company actually does

Nudge recently raised $15.6 in its Series B investment round

You’ll help fund a tool that fights back against the tech giants who are stealing our time and data

There’s more!

Here’s the fully printable certificate I’ll send you via email if you buy the position of Co-CEO*:

The certificate is fully printable

*Unfortunately, due to complex technical limitations, it won’t be possible for me to change ‘Your Name’ to your name before sending you the certificate.

And here’s the organisational structure of Nudge, showing how you’ll fit in once you’ve paid:

Technically you’ll be senior to me (which means nothing in reality)

See you in the boardroom

Make sure to subscribe soon, because if we hit maximum capacity of 7 billion Co-CEOs PayPal may ask me to take down the subscription link.

How to become Co-CEO of Nudge:

Pay via PayPal here

Add ‘Co-CEO of Nudge’ to your LinkedIn, along with a description of what Nudge does so that people are impressed by your incredible new job

Optional: Buy a couple of Lambos

How to download Nudge for free and use addictive websites less:

Go here

To delete your Facebook News Feed: install Nudge, load Facebook, refresh the page and you should see ‘Delete your News Feed’ at the top (try it — I promise it’s blissful)

How to contribute to Nudge’s open source code base: