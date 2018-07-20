Become CEO of this sexy startup for just $1 a month

Goodbye, corporate lackey. Hello, Chief Executive Officer.
Hi — my name’s Louis. I’m the founder of Nudge, a tech startup that helps you control the time you spend on the internet.
1,800 people use Nudge every day to do things like switch off addictive sites by default, completely delete their Facebook News Feed and more. Nudge has a 4.7 out of 5 star rating on the Chrome Web Store, and is completely free for anyone to use.
Unfortunately, the free-to-use model means that Nudge is not exactly bringing in the big bucks, so I don’t have money coming in that I would love to use to make it better.
That’s why I’ve taken the unprecedented step of opening up our senior leadership team — specifically, the role of Co-CEO — to absolutely anyone who wants to pay.
This is the first time in the history of the human race that anyone has mass-marketed the role of CEO. I know this because I spent 15–20 seconds googling it.
Maybe that’s enough to get you to stroll on over to PayPal and subscribe to become a Nudge senior exec.
But if you still need convincing, here are some more reasons:
Here’s the fully printable certificate I’ll send you via email if you buy the position of Co-CEO*:
The certificate is fully printable
*Unfortunately, due to complex technical limitations, it won’t be possible for me to change ‘Your Name’ to your name before sending you the certificate.
And here’s the organisational structure of Nudge, showing how you’ll fit in once you’ve paid:
Technically you’ll be senior to me (which means nothing in reality)
Make sure to subscribe soon, because if we hit maximum capacity of 7 billion Co-CEOs PayPal may ask me to take down the subscription link.
