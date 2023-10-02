Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    BBS Signatures Using Weil Pairingsby@drmike

    BBS Signatures Using Weil Pairings

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    BBS signature uses a simple formula to generate a single point on an elliptic curve which is then used with a public key to verify that all the documents were signed by the same person.
    featured image - BBS Signatures Using Weil Pairings
    web3 #cryptography #digital-signatures
    Drmike HackerNoon profile picture

    @drmike

    Drmike

    Retired PhD engineer/physicist Particle beam weapons, radar for cows, elliptic curve crypto, seeing via tongue for blind

    Receive Stories from @drmike

    react to story with heart
    Drmike HackerNoon profile picture
    by Drmike @drmike.Retired PhD engineer/physicist Particle beam weapons, radar for cows, elliptic curve crypto, seeing via tongue for blind
    Read my stories

    Find Top Tech Jobs on HackerNoon

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Defense Against Power Analysis Attacks: Avoiding Elliptic Curve Side Channel Attacks
    Published at Oct 10, 2023 by drmike #cyber-security
    Article Thumbnail
    102 Stories To Learn About Encryption
    Published at Nov 09, 2023 by learn #encryption
    Article Thumbnail
    ZKPs Reshape The Way We Think About Identity
    Published at Nov 04, 2023 by technologynews #zero-knowledge-proofs
    Article Thumbnail
    Interest Computations.
    Published at Nov 03, 2023 by unknownauthor #mathematics
    Article Thumbnail
    Short Method to Find the Interest of a Given Sum.
    Published at Nov 02, 2023 by unknownauthor #mathematics
    Article Thumbnail
    Daily Coding Problem: Computing Big Exponentials
    Published at Nov 01, 2023 by nicolam94 #coding
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!