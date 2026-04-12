BASIS Successfully Completes Private Testing as Base58 Labs Prepares for Full-Scale Staking Market

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 10th, 2026/Chainwire/--BASIS today announced the successful completion of its private testing phase, marking a significant milestone as Base58 Labs advances the digital asset infrastructure platform toward broader institutional availability. BASIS Base58 Labs The testing phase, conducted under strict confidentiality with a select group of institutional participants including quantitative trading firms and liquidity providers, was designed to validate core platform performance, execution stability, and operational resilience under real market conditions. Participants operated under comprehensive Non-Disclosure Agreements to protect proprietary strategies during testing. Rather than pursuing a broad public beta, Base58 Labs adopted a controlled release strategy focused on infrastructure validation and system refinement before expanding access. The private phase maintained 100% uptime throughout testing, demonstrating the platform's operational readiness for institutional-grade deployment. The testing phase provided critical insight into how the platform performs under demanding conditions. The proprietary Base58 Hyper-Latency Engine (BHLE) demonstrated performance benchmarks that position BASIS among the fastest execution systems in digital asset markets. Key Performance Metrics: ❖ Execution Speed and Throughput - p99 execution latency remained below 50 microseconds from internal signal generation to venue gateway dispatch, while supporting burst activity exceeding 100,000 operations per second (100K+ OPS). ❖ Risk Control and Capital Preservation - When projected slippage exceeded predefined mathematical bounds due to liquidity fragmentation, the risk engine aborted remaining execution legs and initiated deterministic rollback procedures, prioritizing capital preservation and system integrity over forced trade completion under degraded market conditions. ❖ Infrastructure Resilience - During peak burst scenarios where simulated venue-side matching behavior exhibited localized latency spikes and API rate-limiting, the BHLE demonstrated queuing resilience by temporarily throttling outbound routing to impacted venues and safely parking pending allocations without internal state corruption. "We've spent months validating in silence. What we built is both fast and the new standard for institutional crypto participation," said Helge Stadelmann, CEO of BASIS. "We're ready to open the doors very soon." "We've spent months validating in silence. What we built is both fast and the new standard for institutional crypto participation," said Helge Stadelmann, CEO of BASIS. "We're ready to open the doors very soon." The successful completion of this phase represents an important step forward for BASIS as it moves closer to broader institutional availability. Backed by a $35 million Pre-Series A investment, Base58 Labs is now preparing BASIS for its next stage of expansion, continuing to advance platform readiness and refine rollout pathways. With private testing now complete, BASIS is entering a new stage of development and market positioning as Base58 Labs builds toward a broader launch of its digital asset infrastructure platform. To preserve performance and infrastructure stability, access to the BASIS platform will remain highly selective and invite-only for the foreseeable future. Institutions and professional capital allocators seeking access to the execution layer may submit a request to join the official waitlist at basis.pro. basis.pro About BASIS BASIS is a digital asset infrastructure and staking execution platform operated by BASIS DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. The platform is built on research, systems, and infrastructure developed by BASE58LABS LTD to bring research-driven financial technology into a live user-facing environment and scalable platform for digital asset market participants. BASIS About BASE58LABS LTD BASE58LABS LTD is an independent research and engineering organization focused on building high-performance financial infrastructure for digital asset markets. It serves as the research and engineering layer behind BASIS. BASE58LABS Contact Media Relations Manager Maud Gerritsen BASIS press@basis.pro This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the inf