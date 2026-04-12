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BASIS Successfully Completes Private Testing as Base58 Labs Prepares for Full-Scale Staking Market

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byChainwire@chainwire

The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

April 12th, 2026
featured image - BASIS Successfully Completes Private Testing as Base58 Labs Prepares for Full-Scale Staking Market
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    byChainwire@chainwire

    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.

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web3#web3#staking-rewards#chainwire#press-release#crypto-staking#pos-staking#proof-of-stake#good-company

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