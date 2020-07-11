Basics Behind Building Remote Team

@ kodeGenius Saheed Oladosu Cloud & DevOps Engineer | Software Developer

Many remote team management theories offer the following model structure. It starts with:

Inputs that have components, design, and teamwork.

Culture, which in this case is another word for effective communication.

Technical, which is associated with the expertise of the specified team members.

Training on the constant growth of your team.

Socio-economic processes with building relationships, cohesion and trust... and task processes with the communication, coordination and structure of technological tasks.

Finally, it has results with performance and satisfaction.

I find this model a little too complicated and hard to implement. You can choose a simple one of four components;

Recruitment,

Communication,

Culture, and

Performance.

As with any team, you must first create it and then manage it. So, let’s look at the components above.

Recruitment is the search for a person with the right skills and mindset. The person that fit well into your organization culture and can perform.

Communication, on the other hand, has two sides to it: first, it's effective and second, it connects humanly with every member of your team. And since you lack the face-to-face interaction of working in the same office, you have to try to imitate it somehow. Frequent video calls or the creation of a virtual water cooler should not be overlooked.

And it all leads to the development of culture. If you would like to learn more about culture, I suggest you read up my article on this topic here. However, if you want one sentence summary, it is about building trust and understanding. Balance it between what you say and what you do… and with that, you have a thriving culture.

We finally have the performance. You have people, you have the means to communicate effectively with them, you know you can trust them, and they can trust you. It's time to get to work. To do this, you need to set up the right system to make sure you are on the right track. Set your goals, milestones, get an easy-to-use notification system... and take time to make continuous improvements. Adapt it to your system; invest in training your team and further education, or purchase new tools.

Share this story @ kodeGenius Saheed Oladosu Read my stories Cloud & DevOps Engineer | Software Developer

Tags