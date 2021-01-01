Basic Data Types in Python

Budding Software Engineer
Data types are one of the building blocks of python. And You can do a lot of things with data types!
Fact: In python, all data types are implemented as an object.
A data type is like a specification of what kind of data we would like to store in memory and python has some built-in data types in these categories:
Now, let's demistify all these data types by using type() function to display the data type of the variable.
str stands for string in python used for storing text in python.Strings can be written either in single quotes or double qoutes in python, hence your choice.
Example:
Output:
Hello, world!
<class 'str'>
int stands for integer used to store integers (positive and negative numbers).
Example:
Output:
4
<class 'int'>
float stands for floating-point numbers (decimal point numbers)
Example:
Output:
3.14
<class 'float'>
complex numbers have a real and imaginary part, which are each a floating point number.Complex numbers can be written in two forms: real + (imag)jcomplex(real, imag)
Example:
Output:
(5+10j)
<class 'complex'>
A list is data type where you can store a collection of dataA list can also contain different data typesA list is ordered and changeable and allows duplicate members
Example:
Output:
['Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye']
<class 'list'>
A tuple is data type where you can store a collection of dataA tuple can also contain different data typesA tuple is ordered and unchangeable and allows duplicate members
Example:
Output:
('Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye')
<class 'tuple'>
The range type represents an immutable (unchangable) sequence of numbersCommonly used for looping a specific number of times in for loops.
Example:
Output:
range(0, 10)
<class 'range'>
dict stands for dictionary in pythonDictionaries are used to store data values in key:value pairsA dictionary is a collection which is unordered, changeable and does not allow duplicates
Example:
Output:
{'Learning': 'Programming', 'Language': 'Python', 'Day': 4}
<class 'dict'>
A set is data type where you can store a collection of dataA set can also contain different data typesA set is unordered and unindexed and allows no duplicate members
Example:
Output:
{'Black Widow', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hawkeye', 'Hulk', 'Captain America'}
<class 'set'>
frozenset data type can be created by frozenset() functionThe frozenset() function accepts an iterable and returns an unchangeable frozenset object (which is like a set object, only unchangeable)
Example:
Output:
frozenset({'cherry', 'banana', 'apple'})
<class 'frozenset'>
bool stands for boolean in pythonBooleans represent one of two values: True or False
Example:
Output:
True
<class 'bool'>
False
<class 'bool'>
bytes data type can be created in two forms:bytes() functionprefix 'b'
Example:
Output:
b'hello'
<class 'bytes'>
b'Hello'
<class 'bytes'>
bytearray() function returns a bytearray objectIt can convert objects into bytearray objects
Example:
Output:
bytearray(b'\x00\x00\x00\x00')
<class 'bytearray'>
memoryview() function returns a memory view object from a specified object
Example:
Output:
<memory at 0x2b4f7a8a7408>
<class 'memoryview'>
As you might have observed earlier, some data types can be also implemented using their constructors. This same technique can also be applied to every data type.
Example:
Output:
Hello, World!
4
3.14
(5+10j)
['Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye']
('Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye')
range(0, 10)
{'Learning': 'Programming', 'Language': 'Python', 'Day': 4}
{'apple', 'cherry', 'banana'}
frozenset({'banana', 'cherry', 'apple'})
True
False
b'\x00\x00\x00\x00'
bytearray(b'\x00\x00\x00\x00')
<memory at 0x2b8346a29408>
Also published at https://dev.to/aswin2001barath/data-types-in-python-14ol
