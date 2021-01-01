Basic Data Types in Python

Data types are one of the building blocks of python. And You can do a lot of things with data types!

Fact: In python, all data types are implemented as an object.

A data type is like a specification of what kind of data we would like to store in memory and python has some built-in data types in these categories:

Text type: str

Numeric types: int, float, complex

Sequence types: list, tuple, range

Mapping type: dict

Set types: set, frozenset

Boolean type: bool

Binary types: bytes, bytearray, memoryview

Now, let's demistify all these data types by using type() function to display the data type of the variable.

Text type

str

str stands for string in python used for storing text in python.Strings can be written either in single quotes or double qoutes in python, hence your choice.

Example:

Output:

Hello, world! <class 'str'>

Numeric types

int

int stands for integer used to store integers (positive and negative numbers).

Example:

Output:

4 <class 'int'>

float

float stands for floating-point numbers (decimal point numbers)

Example:

Output:

3.14 <class 'float'>

complex

complex numbers have a real and imaginary part, which are each a floating point number.Complex numbers can be written in two forms: real + (imag)jcomplex(real, imag)

Example:

Output:

(5+10j) <class 'complex'>

Sequence types

list

A list is data type where you can store a collection of dataA list can also contain different data typesA list is ordered and changeable and allows duplicate members

Example:

Output:

['Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye'] <class 'list'>

tuple

A tuple is data type where you can store a collection of dataA tuple can also contain different data typesA tuple is ordered and unchangeable and allows duplicate members

Example:

Output:

('Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye') <class 'tuple'>

range

The range type represents an immutable (unchangable) sequence of numbersCommonly used for looping a specific number of times in for loops.

Example:

Output:

range(0, 10) <class 'range'>

Mapping type

dict

dict stands for dictionary in pythonDictionaries are used to store data values in key:value pairsA dictionary is a collection which is unordered, changeable and does not allow duplicates

Example:

Output:

{'Learning': 'Programming', 'Language': 'Python', 'Day': 4} <class 'dict'>

Set types

set

A set is data type where you can store a collection of dataA set can also contain different data typesA set is unordered and unindexed and allows no duplicate members

Example:

Output:

{'Black Widow', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hawkeye', 'Hulk', 'Captain America'} <class 'set'>

frozenset

frozenset data type can be created by frozenset() functionThe frozenset() function accepts an iterable and returns an unchangeable frozenset object (which is like a set object, only unchangeable)

Example:

Output:

frozenset({'cherry', 'banana', 'apple'}) <class 'frozenset'>

Boolean type

bool

bool stands for boolean in pythonBooleans represent one of two values: True or False

Example:

Output:

True <class 'bool'> False <class 'bool'>

Binary types

bytes

bytes data type can be created in two forms:bytes() functionprefix 'b'

Example:

Output:

b'hello' <class 'bytes'> b'Hello' <class 'bytes'>

bytearray

bytearray() function returns a bytearray objectIt can convert objects into bytearray objects

Example:

Output:

bytearray(b'\x00\x00\x00\x00') <class 'bytearray'>

memoryview

memoryview() function returns a memory view object from a specified object

Example:

Output:

<memory at 0x2b4f7a8a7408> <class 'memoryview'>

Note

As you might have observed earlier, some data types can be also implemented using their constructors. This same technique can also be applied to every data type.

Example:

Output:

Hello, World! 4 3.14 (5+10j) ['Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye'] ('Captain America', 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Hulk', 'Black Widow', 'Hawkeye') range(0, 10) {'Learning': 'Programming', 'Language': 'Python', 'Day': 4} {'apple', 'cherry', 'banana'} frozenset({'banana', 'cherry', 'apple'}) True False b'\x00\x00\x00\x00' bytearray(b'\x00\x00\x00\x00') <memory at 0x2b8346a29408>

