Banks Make Money Off you, Not for You - Unhashed #16

Sean Rach is the co-founder of a not-for-profit finance service platform hi. He founded the platform after having experienced the crypto world while working for 2.5 years with one of the most popular crypto projects, Crypto.com. Members will earn great rates, send funds, make payments, and exchange both traditional and cryptocurrencies with no added fees and no markups. Rach: "I have a passion for financial literacy and fintech as I believe that too few people have the skills, tools, and knowledge to help grow their money"