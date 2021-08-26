Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Banks Make Money Off you, Not for You - Unhashed #16 by@musharraf

Banks Make Money Off you, Not for You - Unhashed #16

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Sean Rach is the co-founder of a not-for-profit finance service platform hi. He founded the platform after having experienced the crypto world while working for 2.5 years with one of the most popular crypto projects, Crypto.com. Members will earn great rates, send funds, make payments, and exchange both traditional and cryptocurrencies with no added fees and no markups. Rach: "I have a passion for financial literacy and fintech as I believe that too few people have the skills, tools, and knowledge to help grow their money"
image
Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture
by Mohammad Musharraf @musharraf.B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.
Read my stories

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is it Still Profitable to Invest in Bitcoin Mining Hardware or Cloud Mining? What do Reports Say? by @musharraf
#bitcoin-mining
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi

Tags

#blockchain#hi#financial-services#finance-and-banking#banking#decentralized-finance#decentralized-internet
Join Hacker Noon loading