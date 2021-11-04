Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley by@radleylewis

Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Rad is a technologist with extensive international finance and business experience. He believes decentralised finance is the most exciting technology at present because it has the potential to emancipate the little people. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for his work in the banking industry. He is currently focused on a financial forecasting product that he has built with his brother, RT Reporting. He says he is extremely excited about disruptive fintech opportunities and is very worried about the future of the tech industry.
image
Radley Sidwell-Lewis Hacker Noon profile picture

@radleylewis
Radley Sidwell-Lewis

Coder, writer, investor, traveller and entrepreneur among other things.

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
I Left Banking For Tech And It Was The Best Career Decision I've Ever Made by @radleylewis
#finance
DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 by @upplabs
#defi
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul
How to Regulate Deregulation: A 'Wicked Problem' Indeed by @mainak
#defi
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art

Tags

#banking#defi#software#digital-nomads#blockchain#startups#entrepreneurship#noonies2021#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading