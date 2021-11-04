Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley

Rad is a technologist with extensive international finance and business experience. He believes decentralised finance is the most exciting technology at present because it has the potential to emancipate the little people. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for his work in the banking industry. He is currently focused on a financial forecasting product that he has built with his brother, RT Reporting. He says he is extremely excited about disruptive fintech opportunities and is very worried about the future of the tech industry.