Bad Codebases Shoo Developers Away

LinkedIn surveyed 200+ Software Engineers from different industries to learn how codebase health impacts Engineering hiring and retention. 51% of Engineers left or considered leaving a job because of technical debt. 82% believe that lack of proper development practices affects their job satisfaction. 62% consider code quality as an important factor when choosing a new job. Engineers often feel pressure to sacrifice code quality to meet deadlines and ship features fast which leads to frustration and decreases team morale. Technical debt has a huge impact on developer team morale, causing frustration and hindering innovation.