Back to the Future with Smalltalk

Software development has been mired in ancient technologies for decades. The way we create software today isn’t much different from the way we did it in the 1960s and 1970s. Back then, we used textual programming languages like FORTRAN, LISP, COBOL, BASIC, Pascal, and C whose programs were written using text editors like TECO, QED, vi, and Emacs. We stored the program source code in files and folders. We compiled these programs from the command line.
To ensure that a program worked correctly, we had to test it and if it failed, we had to diagnose the problem, edit the source code to include a possible fix, compile the program, and run it again. And if it failed again, we had to do this all over. This edit-compile-test-debug cycle was time-consuming and inefficient.
Fast forward to 2018. Guess what? We’re still creating software the same way! Except now, we’re using Java, Python, JavaScript, Ruby, Swift, and Golang. We’re writing code with text editors like Vim, Emacs, Sublime Text, Atom, and Visual Studio Code. We’re storing program code in files and folders. We’re still compiling from the command line, even if implicitly within an IDE.
We are still slaves to the edit-compile-test-debug cycle! After more than half a century, we haven’t made any real progress. In this “modern” age we live in, we are effectively programming using stone knives and bearskins.
And it’s hurting our productivity. Software is taking longer and more effort to write as it grows ever larger and more complex. We need better tools. We need to escape our past.
Ironically, the future of software development has been staring us in the face for more than 40 years. It’s called Smalltalk.
Smalltalk began with Alan Kay, Dan Ingalls, and Adele Goldberg at Xerox PARC in the 1970s. They were part of the Learning Research Group and Smalltalk was created to investigate teaching programming to children.
Smalltalk was an object-oriented programming (OOP) language. It was objects all the way down. Smalltalk’s purity and clarity in this regard made it the archetype for nearly all other OOP languages.
To understand the essence of Smalltalk’s philosophy, watch this video clip of Alan Kay’s tribute to Ted Nelson (start at 2:18):
Some more insight comes from Alan Kay’s “The Early History Of Smalltalk” (©1993 ACM):
Smalltalk is a recursion on the notion of computer itself. Instead of dividing “computer stuff” into things each less strong than the whole — like data structures, procedures, and functions which are the usual paraphernalia of programming languages — each Smalltalk object is a recursion on the entire possibilities of the computer. Thus its semantics are a bit like having thousands and thousands of computers all hooked together by a very fast network.
and
Smalltalk’s contribution is a new design paradigm — which I called object-oriented — for attacking large problems of the professional programmer, and making small ones possible for the novice user. Object-oriented design is a successful attempt to qualitatively improve the efficiency of modeling the ever more complex dynamic systems and user relationships made possible by the silicon explosion.
Smalltalk was an illustrious language with a storied history. Here were some of its greatest achievements:
Smalltalk was once a very popular language. It made its debut in August of 1981 on the cover of BYTE magazine:
Since then, Smalltalk directly inspired a number of other OOP languages including Objective-C, Python, Ruby, PHP, Perl, Erlang, CLOS, Dart, Java, Groovy, and Scala. Apple even created a Smalltalk for the Macintosh.
Objective-C, in particular, had a powerful impact in the IT industry. Its syntax was essentially a cross between C and Smalltalk.
Objective-C was used to write the NeXTStep operating system for Steve Jobs’ NeXT computer company. NeXTStep eventually evolved into macOS and Objective-C has since been used to write the bulk of iOS apps.
Smalltalk’s popularity peaked in the 1990s when it was the most popular OOP language after C++. According to a 1995 IDC report, OOP language market shares were:
However, C++ was large, complex, and cumbersome to use.
Here’s a page from Computerworld, November 6, 1995, showing Smalltalk and C++ duking it out:
Smalltalk was so good for business use that in the 1990s, IBM chose Smalltalk as the centrepiece of their VisualAge enterprise initiative to replace COBOL:
Java arrived in 1995 and it was free; Smalltalk licensing was expensive.
Java was Internet-ready; Smalltalk was not. Java overtook Smalltalk.
Two free Smalltalk dialects from the 1990s survive to this day: GNU Smalltalk (1991) and Squeak (1996). But it wasn’t enough.
In the early 2000s, the U.S. joint military used Smalltalk to write a million-line battle simulation program called JWARS. It actually outperformed a similar simulation called STORM written in C++ by the U.S. Air Force. That by itself was an astonishing testament to the capabilities of the language.
Smalltalk redeemed itself in the web space with the Seaside web framework which broke new ground in how to write web applications.
From Seaside’s website, here are the framework’s main selling points:
Teapot is a new micro web framework in the spirit of Python’s Flask and Ruby’s Sinatra.
Front-end web development can be done with Amber Smalltalk and PharoJS.
In 2008, Pharo was released. It was an open source Smalltalk modernized for the Twenty-First Century.
Pharo joins the ranks of several language hopefuls, for example, Clojure, Crystal, Dart, Elixir, Elm, F#, Haskell, Haxe, Julia, Nim, Racket, and Rust. The potential is there for Pharo to rise.
The Pharo Consortium helps to make the language enterprise-ready. Some notable Consortium members:
The digital marketing of Smalltalk began in 2015 with a WordPress blog called “Smalltalk Renaissance” and a Medium blog called “Smalltalk Talk.” Dozens of articles were published and promoted through social media.
On July 18, 2016, TechBeacon published an article entitled “How learning Smalltalk can make you a better developer” which launched a second major marketing campaign.
The article has since been read by more than 70,000 people around the globe, including republications.
It has been reprinted at Medium, Tech In Asia, LinkedIn, and a Russian blog called Хабрахабр (Habrahabr).
It has spawned dozens of Smalltalk articles, including several tutorials, promoted through Medium, Hacker News, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Flipboard, and Quora.
The campaign has been covered in media such as The New Stack and Slashdot.
At Quora, thousands of people who ask what programming language they should use to learn programming receive the stock answer: they should start with Smalltalk!
Smalltalk is the best teaching language because:
Object-oriented programming is the most widely used programming paradigm in the IT industry. It is crucial to know OOP well.
Here’s the post card:
Smalltalk can provably make a programmer 2–3X more productive than in any other programming language!
According to a Namcook Analytics study (Table 16), based on “economic productivity” in terms of number of work hours to deliver 1,000 function points, Smalltalk requires 6,879 hours, whereas Python requires 12,697 hours and JavaScript requires 15,929 hours. C requires 26,273 hours!
The key is live coding using Smalltalk’s extraordinary built-in IDE. It’s similar to Visual Studio and Eclipse but much smaller and simpler to use. Here is the Pharo IDE:
Pharo’s System Browser
Alan Kay famously said, “The best way to predict the future is to invent it.” And, indeed, he did this over 40 years ago with the creation of Smalltalk and the embodiment of his vision of object-oriented programming.
Today, Pharo shines like a beacon pointing to the future of software development. The time is long overdue to give Smalltalk a second look.