Avoid Surprise Bills from AWS: 'Begin' Saving Today

Architect users often ask for some way to avoid large surprise bills from Amazon. The budget-watch plugin sets a cost limit for your app and temporarily shuts it down when the limit is reached. It is the first step to solving this problem for the Architect community. The billing services are too complicated for a small team to devote their limited resources to. It's a little like trying to fix your car by breaking into your mechanic’s garage. We would love to see Amazon build this feature into the platform. Solving this problem from the outside exposes many rough edges.