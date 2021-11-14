Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Avoid Surprise Bills from AWS: 'Begin' Saving Today by@begindotcom

Avoid Surprise Bills from AWS: 'Begin' Saving Today

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Architect users often ask for some way to avoid large surprise bills from Amazon. The budget-watch plugin sets a cost limit for your app and temporarily shuts it down when the limit is reached. It is the first step to solving this problem for the Architect community. The billing services are too complicated for a small team to devote their limited resources to. It's a little like trying to fix your car by breaking into your mechanic’s garage. We would love to see Amazon build this feature into the platform. Solving this problem from the outside exposes many rough edges.
image
Begin Hacker Noon profile picture

@begindotcom
Begin

Begin is a ridiculously quick platform for building modern web apps, sites, & APIs.

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Why you Should Stop Using Fat Functions in Your Lambda Code by @begindotcom
#aws-lambda
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment? by @jackboreham
#slogging

Tags

#aws-cost-optimization#aws-lambda#surprise-bills-from-aws#hosting#bills-from-aws#surprise-aws-bills#amazon#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading