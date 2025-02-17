Avarik Labs Launches Red Covenant, a Strategic Mobile RPG With Blockchain Integration

Avarik Labs announced the official launch of Red Covenant, an innovative Mobile strategy RPG that merges high-stakes combat, deep tactical gameplay, and blockchain-powered innovation.





Set in the dark and immersive world of the Avarik Saga Universe, Red Covenant invites players to forge their legacy in a game where every battle, every recruit, and every victory holds real value.

Hell Descent: A Challenge of Strategy and Skill

Hell Descent presents a demanding trial where participants navigate a competitive gauntlet, striving for success on the leaderboards. Players engage in strategic gameplay, aiming to outmaneuver opponents while earning $AVRK bonus rewards. Beyond survival, this journey tests skill, adaptability, and determination.

Recruiting and Empowering Forces

The battlefield presents a formidable challenge, rewarding those who apply strategy effectively. Harnessing the Agent NFT and $AVRK tokens to Recruit elite Veils NFTs—exclusive skins that grant the characters new appearances, dynamic skill effects, boosted stats, and unique affinities for the squad. This is an opportunity to master the team’s synergy, refine players’ tactics, and approach each challenge with a strategic advantage.

Building Dream Team of Captivating Waifus

Red Covenant features a diverse roster of enchanting waifus. Collecting, training, and strategizing with these powerful allies to build the ultimate team. Every decision counts as players rise through the ranks, shaping the path to competitive success and higher leaderboard rankings.





Available Now on the Google Play Store

Red Covenant is officially available for download on the Google Play Store, bringing the ultimate Mobile strategy RPG to players worldwide. Players can get into the battlefield and experience complete control over their in-game assets, deep strategic gameplay, and an immersive storyline.





Players can download here

The Future of Mobile Gaming

With player-owned digital assets, strategic depth, and immersive storytelling, Red Covenant has set out to redefine Mobile gaming. Players can join Red Covenant and stake their claim in the era of next-gen gaming.

About Avarik Labs Limited

Avarik Labs is a pioneering Mobile game development studio dedicated to pushing the boundaries of blockchain-powered entertainment. With a vision to blend deep storytelling, innovative gameplay, and player-driven economies, the studio aims to shape the future of decentralized gaming.





The Avarik Saga Community:

Website: www.avariksaga.com

Twitter: @avariksaga

Instagram: @avariksaga

Discord: https://discord.gg/hgnknxG

