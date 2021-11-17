Automation Testing: The Tools to Help You Embark On the Automated Journey

The Dilemma Automation Testing Beginners face: How to find an automation solution that is easy to kick-start and can accommodate future needs. An ideal automation solution helps you walk the line between willingness and skills. Software testing was initially a manual activity, however, due to the importance of speedy delivery, the transition to automation testing is predictable, but this shift can become an overwhelming voyage, especially for startups without a dedicated QA team. There’s a wealth of programming language libraries to choose from, but does the preferred option match your current knowledge and testing level?