or

Automation Testing: The Tools to Help You Embark On the Automated Journey by@katalon

Automation Testing: The Tools to Help You Embark On the Automated Journey

The Dilemma Automation Testing Beginners face: How to find an automation solution that is easy to kick-start and can accommodate future needs. An ideal automation solution helps you walk the line between willingness and skills. Software testing was initially a manual activity, however, due to the importance of speedy delivery, the transition to automation testing is predictable, but this shift can become an overwhelming voyage, especially for startups without a dedicated QA team. There’s a wealth of programming language libraries to choose from, but does the preferred option match your current knowledge and testing level?
image
Katalon Hacker Noon profile picture

@katalon
Katalon

Katalon is the leading low-code test automation solution for Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps.

by Katalon @katalon.Katalon is the leading low-code test automation solution for Web, API, Mobile, and Desktop apps.
