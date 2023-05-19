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Automation of Tester's Routine Using Postman

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bySveta Novopoltseva@hellosvetken

Mobile QA Team Lead, iOS engineer student

May 19th, 2023
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Sveta Novopoltseva

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Sveta Novopoltseva@hellosvetken

Mobile QA Team Lead, iOS engineer student

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TOPICS

programming#mobiledebugging#test-automation#software-testing#api-testing#qa-process#debugging#testing#automation

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