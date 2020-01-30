Authentication Middleware in Express Gateway using JWT

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
entered the system, it didn't necessarily go through the auth-service, and it probably contains the jwt token in the header. If I wanted to verify and decrypt the token in the crud-service I needed the secure-key in the crud-service. It instantly raised the question of whether I should put the secure-key in the curd-service or not? What if there are many services which may be at the front line of a system, do all of them need to have access to the "secure"-key? I started to look for a solution, I wasn't the first person who had more than one service in his system. I found very good articles and learned a lot.
/books/:_id)
header with
Authorization
keyword.
Bearer
and
/auth/register
on the host
/auth/login
. We also have a curd-service for books which all start with
auth:3003
and they are served at
/books
.
books:4004
and
/auth/register
need to be logged, and passed to
/auth/login
as these request are not authenticated and thats the reason they are talking to
auth-service
. But for requests matching
auth-service
the gateway needs to make sure they are authenticated (contain a valid token) and also decrypt the token and add its content to the request before handing the request to
/books*
.
curd-service
npm install -g express-gateway
$ eg gateway create
➜ eg gateway create
? What is the name of your Express Gateway? my-gateway
? Where would you like to install your Express Gateway? my-gateway
? What type of Express Gateway do you want to create? (Use arrow keys)
❯ Getting Started with Express Gateway
Basic (default pipeline with proxy)
npm start
. It also supports hot-reloading, so you don't need to restart the express gateway every time you change something in the config files.
/config/gateway.config.yml
,
/auth/register
and
/auth/login
in our example). serviceEndpoints represent where the requests should be redirected to (
/books*
,
auth:3003
in our example). pipelines are actually telling the express gateway how to handle the requests. principles tell the express gateway which tools we are going to use in the pipelines section (logging, authentication and proxy in our example).
books:4004
/auth*
and their HTTP method is POST, log them and redirect them to
/auth*
. Please note there is no authentication happening here.
http://auth:3003
. We further need to add
req.user
to the request before passing it to the desired serviceEndpoint.
req.user
http:
port: 9080
admin:
port: 9876
host: localhost
apiEndpoints:
auth:
path: '/auth*'
methods: ['POST']
serviceEndpoints:
auth:
url: 'http://auth:3003'
policies:
- log
- proxy
pipelines:
authPipeline:
apiEndpoints:
- auth
policies:
-
log:
action:
message: 'auth ${req.method}'
-
proxy:
action:
serviceEndpoint: auth
http:
port: 9080
admin:
port: 9876
host: localhost
apiEndpoints:
auth:
path: '/auth*'
methods: ['POST']
books:
path: '/books*'
serviceEndpoints:
auth:
url: 'http://auth:3003'
books:
url: 'http://books:4004'
policies:
- log
- proxy
- jwt
- request-transformer
pipelines:
authPipeline:
apiEndpoints:
- auth
policies:
-
log:
action:
message: 'auth ${req.method}'
-
proxy:
action:
serviceEndpoint: auth
booksPipeline:
apiEndpoints:
- books
policies:
-
log:
action:
message: 'books ${req.method}'
-
jwt:
action:
secretOrPublicKey: 'the-secret-key'
checkCredentialExistence: false
-
request-transformer:
action:
body:
add:
user: req.user
-
proxy:
action:
serviceEndpoint: books
and
jwt
.
request-transformer
is in charge of authenticating the jwt token in the header, by default it tries to locate it in the
jwt
header but it's possible to define other approaches using the
Authorization
and
jwtExtractor
properties. If express gateway doesn't find a valid token it responds to the request with a 401 error, which is great as the request won't enter the system and there is 1 less request
jwtExtractorField
needs to be worry about.
curd-service
specifies the secret-key, we could also use the
secretOrPublicKey
.
secretOrPublicKeyFile
as
checkCredentialExistence
we are telling the express gateway we want it in the Uncontrolled modality mode, you can read about this here. Briefly, it is saying that we create and manage the tokens in another service (express gateway has the option to create the tokens through its admin API with Controlled Modality)
false
transforms the request by adding or removing different values to its header or body. If you don't add this to your pipeline, the decoded information from the token won't be available to the serviceEndpoint in which express gateway redirects the requests. This is a intentional and a secure behavior, we don't want anything to be added to or removed from our request without us knowing.
request-transformer
we are sure it's authenticated and it contains the decoded information of the token (user id, role, ....) in the
curd-service
. You would also have the jwt token unchanged, if you wish to remove it from the request for any reason (maybe security), you can do it by another
req.user
policy which can also remove stuff.
request-transformer