Authentication in React with Firebase

Sometimes we want to implement authentication for multiple reasons and we don't want to create an API just for the authentication or maybe we are not backend developers. That's why Firebase provides authentication backend services easy to use. It supports authentication using passwords, phone numbers, popular social networks like Google, Facebook and Twitter, and more.

Requirements

First of all, we have to have a Google account ( Gmail account ). If you don't have an account, create it before starting.

Firebase Configurations

Get Started . We have to go to their website , log in if we are not logged in, and click on

Add project . And after that, we click on

We have to put a name for our project. For this tutorial I am going to name it react-authentication.

continue . Click on

For this project I am going to disable Google Analytics. It doesn't affect in anything, so you could enable it if you want.

Create project . Finally we click on

When we see this image, it means that we are ready to go.

Continue . Click on

Firebase is not only for web applications, it is also for mobil devices and unity games. But in this case we are going to create a React web app.

Click on the marked icon.

Now, we have to put a nickname for our application. It doesn't matter which nickname we put it, after all, we are the only ones that are going to see it. I recommend you put a nickname related to the project.

Register app . Click on

After a few seconds Firebase is going to give us a code that we will then have to put in our projects.

authentication area. Now we have to go to thearea.

Set up sign-in method . Click on

Email/Password method. We can see that we have a lot of types of authentication but in this tutorial we are just cover themethod.

Email/Password method, we can see below that we have the authorized domains. By default there are 3, but you can add more domains. Before clicking themethod, we can see below that we have the authorized domains. By default there are 3, but you can add more domains.

Now we are going to enable just the first option. The second option is like it says. When we try to login, google is going to send us a link to our email to login.

And that's it. We are done with the Firebase configuration.

React App Configurations

First of all we have to install the dependencies that are going to help us:

npm i --save firebase reactfire@next

firebaseConfig.js in our src folder. Inside of the firebaseConfig,js file, we add it the json code and export it. To keep everything in order we are going to create a file namedin ourfolder. Inside of the firebaseConfig,js file, we add it the json code and export it.

// src/firebaseConfig.js const firebaseConfig = { apiKey : "AIzaSyBSo7NZouVtr-G36eLbFGjXv_IN7cBBn30" , authDomain : "react-authentication-2c83f.firebaseapp.com" , databaseURL : "https://react-authentication-2c83f.firebaseio.com" , projectId : "react-authentication-2c83f" , storageBucket : "react-authentication-2c83f.appspot.com" , messagingSenderId : "194995380667" , appId : "1:194995380667:web:5e5dd9db459ab8a21da49e" } export default firebaseConfig;

Now, to Firebase work, we have to wrap the entire app with FirebaseAppProvider and this provider needs to receive the firebase configuration that we created before.

import React, { Suspense } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { FirebaseAppProvider } from 'reactfire' ; import firebaseConfig from './firebaseConfig' ; import App from './App' ; import './index.css' ; ReactDOM.render( < FirebaseAppProvider firebaseConfig = {firebaseConfig} > <Suspense fallback={<h3>Loading...</h3>}> <React.StrictMode> <App /> </React.StrictMode> </Suspense> </FirebaseAppProvider> , document.getElementById('root') );

If you don't know what is suspense component from React, you can check it here

useFirebaseApp and do a console.log() to see in our web console what is going on. We have to add the userFirebaseApp in our App.js file To see if everything is working well, we could importand do ato see in our web console what is going on. We have to add thein ourfile

import React from 'react' ; import './App.css' ; import { useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire' ; function App ( ) { const firebase = useFirebaseApp(); console .log(firebase); return ( // Some code ); } export default App;

We can delete the console.log() that we created before so we can continue with the tutorial.

Authentication

Sign Up

Sign Up component. First, let's create acomponent.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import './Signup.css' ; const Signup = () => { // User State const [user, setUser] = useState({ nickname : '' , email : '' , password : '' , error : '' , }); // onChange function const handleChange = e => { setUser({ ...user, [e.target.name]: e.target.value, error : '' , }) }; // Submit function (Create account) const handleSubmit = e => { e.preventDefault(); // Sign up code here. } return ( <> <h1>Sign up</h1> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> <input type="text" placeholder="Nickname" name="nickname" onChange={handleChange}/><br /> <input type="text" placeholder="Email" name="email" onChange={handleChange}/><br /> <input type="password" placeholder="Password" name="password" onChange={handleChange}/><br /> <button type="submit">Sign Up</button> </form> {user.error && <h4>{user.error}</h4>} </> ) }; export default Signup;

Lets explain:

First we created the user state with React Hooks. If you are not familiar with Reac hooks, you can check the documentation here.

We have this handleChange function that updated the state when the user does a change in the inputs. Also reset the error message to hide it.

function that updated the state when the user does a change in the inputs. Also reset the error message to hide it. The handleSubmit function is where we are going to send the information to Firebase.

function is where we are going to send the information to Firebase. The nickname input is optional, we are going to see why in the next steps.

And this is the result. I added minor styling so your form could look diferent.

handleSubmit function. Now we are going to finish thefunction.

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire' ; import 'firebase/auth' import './Signup.css' ; const Signup = () => { // Previous code... // Import firebase const firebase = useFirebaseApp(); // Submit function (Create account) const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); // Sign up code here. await firebase.auth().createUserWithEmailAndPassword(user.email, user.password) .then( result => { // Update the nickname result.user.updateProfile({ displayName : user.nickname, }) }).catch( error => { // Update the error console .log(error); setUser({ ...user, error : error.message, }) }) } return ( // Previous code... ) }; export default Signup;

First, we have to import useFirebaseApp and firebase/auth , so we can start to create the user.

and , so we can start to create the user. Assign the useFirebaseApp to firebase const.

to const. The handleSubmit function has to be an async/await function.

firebase.auth().createUserWithEmailAndPassword() will recive just an email and a password, like it says in the name. That's why making a nickname is optional.

will recive just an email and a password, like it says in the name. That's why making a is optional. If we added the nickname option, we have to update the profile, that is why we use user.updateProfile() . This receives an object with 2 optional parameters: displayName to update the username and the photoURL to add a picture avatar. In this tutorial we are just using displayName .

. This receives an object with 2 optional parameters: to update the username and the to add a picture avatar. In this tutorial we are just using . And finally in the catch part we just update the error message.

With this code we could say that is done, and yes it is, we got what we wanted, but we can improve it.

handleSubmit function. Right now when we Sign up, we don't know if the email is a valid or not, also Firebase automatically logged us in and maybe we don't want that, so let's edit thefunction.

const handleSubmit = async (e) => { e.preventDefault(); // Sign up code here. await firebase.auth().createUserWithEmailAndPassword(user.email, user.password) .then( result => { // Update the nickname result.user.updateProfile({ displayName : user.nickname, }); // URL of my website. const myURL = { url : 'http://localhost:3000/' } // Send Email Verification and redirect to my website. result.user.sendEmailVerification(myURL) .then( () => { setUser({ ...user, verifyEmail : `Welcome ${user.nickname} . To continue please verify your email.` , }) }) .catch( error => { setUser({ ...user, error : error.message, }) }) // Sign Out the user. firebase.auth().signOut(); }).catch( error => { // Update the error setUser({ ...user, error : error.message, }) }) } We added 3 new things. myURL is an object that contains the url of my website.

is an object that contains the url of my website.

result.user.sendEmailVerification() send an email verification and we passed myURL object to add a link to redirect us to our website.

send an email verification and we passed object to add a link to redirect us to our website.

firebase.auth().signOut() signed us out, so that we do not log in automatically and wait for the email confirmation.

signed us out, so that we do not log in automatically and wait for the email confirmation. Log In The Log in is easy. Actually is similar to the previous code. import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import { useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire' ; import 'firebase/auth' import './Signup.css' ; const Login = () => { // User State const [user, setUser] = useState({ email : '' , password : '' , error : '' , }); // onChange function const handleChange = e => { setUser({ ...user, [e.target.name]: e.target.value, error : '' , }) }; // Import firebase const firebase = useFirebaseApp(); // Submit function (Log in user) const handleSubmit = e => { e.preventDefault(); // Log in code here. firebase.auth().signInWithEmailAndPassword(user.email, user.password) .then( result => { if (!result.user.emailVerified) { setUser({ ...user, error : 'Please verify your email before to continue' , }) firebase.auth().signOut(); } }) .catch( error => { // Update the error setUser({ ...user, error : error.message, }) }) } return ( <> <h1>Log In</h1> <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}> <input type="text" placeholder="Email" name="email" onChange={handleChange}/><br /> <input type="password" placeholder="Password" name="password" onChange={handleChange}/><br /> <button type="submit">Log in</button> </form> {user.error && <h4>{user.error}</h4>} </> ) }; export default Login; The most relevant changes are: We just have 2 inputs: email and password.



Instead of use createUserWithEmailAndPassword() , we use signInWithEmailAndPassword() .

, we use .

We have to verify if the email was confirmed or not. Log out Log out is just a button that shows up only when the user is connected. import React from 'react' ; import { useFirebaseApp } from 'reactfire' ; import 'firebase/auth' const Logout = () => { // Import firebase const firebase = useFirebaseApp(); // Log out function const handleClick = () => { firebase.auth().signOut(); } return ( <> <button type="button" onClick={handleClick}>Log Out</button> </> ) }; export default Logout; firebase.auth().signOut() . The same function that we use to prevent automatically logged in. We use. The same function that we use to prevent automatically logged in. And practically we are done. useUser function from reactfire . If we want to know if the user is connected or not, we can usefunction from import React from 'react' ; import Signup from './Signup' ; import Login from './Login' ; import Logout from './Logout' ; import { useUser } from 'reactfire' ; import './App.css' ; function App ( ) { const user = useUser(); return ( < div className = "App" > { user && <Logout /> } { !user && <> <Signup /> <Login /> </> } </ div > ); } export default App; I put it in the App file to render the components depending if the user is connected or not. You can see the entire repo here

