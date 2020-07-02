Augmented Reality Application In The Healthcare Industry

Integrating augmented reality in healthcare is a common occurrence in 2020. The sphere is constantly growing encouraging lots of medical institutions to put up in it.

Reports and Data predicted that AR/VR in the healthcare market will attain a value of $7+ Billion by 2026. Healthcare organizations decide to invest in AR after examining all the advantages it brings in.

In this post, we will show how medical institutions can benefit from AR and where it can be implemented.

Advantages of Implementing Augmented Reality in Healthcare

AR increases patient satisfaction

Like in any business, AR will definitely improve customer or patient experience. There are apps that help children come through procedures easier by putting them into an enjoyable virtual environment. This helps to relieve stress and as a result, improves the service quality.

Also, there are AR devices that let the patients see the processes inside their organisms. Anyway, AR integration will enhance patient satisfaction with the treatment process.

AR increases employees’ productivity

As in the previous paragraph, augmented reality also makes the work of medical staff more effective. First, it can simplify and increase the speed of surgeons’ work. Second, such tools help patients communicate with their doctors remotely without wasting time to attend the hospital. And third, the doctors can modify treatment by a couple of clicks which frees their time up for more important activities.

AR helps to evaluate and reduce risks

Doctors’ job is always risky to some extent. Their errors result in complaints from patients, and even litigations that threaten the hospital’s status.

But applying AR to diagnosis can help physicians reduce the probability of mistakes. Also, using AR glasses replaces several important devices that display images and statistics.

How to Implement Augmented Reality in Healthcare

1. AR in healthcare for data visualization

Sometimes patients can’t describe what is the problem, especially if they have little medical knowledge. Here, AR technology can help them the symptoms more accurately; this speeds up the work of diagnosticians.

2. AR for diagnostics

Augmented reality can also improve in the diagnostics process — one of the most important steps of treatment. AR helps detect and determine the right treatment for various illnesses. Using some AR gadgets and tools, doctors may separate the image of the patients’ bodies into layers to find what is the reason for the conditions.

3. AR for staff training

AR technology allows medical specialists to explore the human body, its elements, and mechanisms in detail. Training like this is extremely useful for practicing how to behave while emergencies. Also, members of a surgical team can learn how to assist the surgeon during complicated operations: the person can not only watch but also take part in the process without risking the patient’s life.

4. Augmented reality for a surgery practice

AR is a very popular technology in surgery practice as the surgeon can examine 3D projections of organs similar to an X-ray shot to plan what to do next. For example, Augmedics decided to apply this idea to such a complex operation as spinal surgery to simplify it and decrease the risks of complications.

5. AR for patient-doctor interaction

Doctor consultation is a key component of the treatment success as it helps to determine if the patient is getting better and adjust the treatment if needed. But sometimes it is impossible to provide constant communication with the doctor. Thus, AR implementation is a good solution to the problem. The doctor gets the opportunity to ensure regular eye-to-eye contact and even some vital services like pulse measurement and emotion reading.

6. AR for finding veins

Sometimes the patients’ veins are not visible to the naked eye and the needle insertion becomes painful and stressful to people, especially children. For those purposes, the AccuVein tool was created. The app uses a portable scanner to create a projection of the veins on the patient’s skin to insert the needle on the first try.

Conclusion

All in all, it’s easy to understand why healthcare organizations are craving for using AR in their daily activities. It really helps get on with clients better, simplify the doctors’ work, and reduce some risks.

Some of the possible AR solutions in healthcare may include data visualization tools, apps for diagnostics, medical education apps for both professionals and ordinary people, surgery assistance instruments, doctor consultation applications, and apps for finding veins.

It’s up to you to choose what branch of medicine to evolve to become a leading expert in implementing augmented reality in healthcare. VironIT engineers are proficient in the area of AR development; they can implement any of your application ideas using a well-balanced technology stack.

