    At three o’clock in the morning the wind was ragingby@julesverne

    At three o’clock in the morning the wind was raging

    The Hurricane.—A Forced Departure.—Loss of an Anchor.—Melancholy Reflections.—The Resolution adopted.—The Sand-Storm.—The Buried Caravan.—A Contrary yet Favorable Wind.—The Return southward.—Kennedy at his Post. At three o’clock in the morning the wind was raging. It beat down with such violence that the Victoria could not stay near the ground without danger. It was thrown almost flat over upon its side, and the reeds chafed the silk so roughly that it seemed as though they would tear it. “We must be off, Dick,” said the doctor; “we cannot remain in this situation.” “But, doctor, what of Joe?” “I am not likely to abandon him. No, indeed! and should the hurricane carry me a thousand miles to the northward, I will return! But here we are endangering the safety of all.” “Must we go without him?” asked the Scot, with an accent of profound grief. “And do you think, then,” rejoined Ferguson, “that my heart does not bleed like your own? Am I not merely obeying an imperious necessity?” “I am entirely at your orders,” replied the hunter; “let us start!”
    featured image - At three o’clock in the morning the wind was raging
    writing #adventure-fiction #books #ebooks
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    @julesverne

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

