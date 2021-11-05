"At least until the metaverse has fully arrived, we still have only one body" #Noonies2021

Search icon
Michal has been nominated for a few 2021 Noonies awards! In his spare time, he biohacks and experiments on himself in order to improve his health and performance. "I will quote Balaji Srinivasan’s Twitter bio - ‘Immutable money, infinite frontier, eternal life.’ This is referring to crypto, space colonization, and biotech. The interplay between these three broad areas will likely exponentially enhance human capabilities and propel us towards reaching a Stage 1 civilization and beyond. This is necessary for the long-term survival of our species. If you have no idea what a Stage 1 civilization is, google the Kardashev scale."
image
Mick Hacker Noon profile picture

@michalk
Mick

🤖 Biohacker & Ultra runner 🚀 Tech startup founder 💰 Crypto investor

