Asynchronous Programming in Python using Async IO

In this article, we’ll be learning what is Async IO, its components, and a basic implementation in Python to get you started. Let’s explore the different components of AsyncIO Programming to understand how it works. We also discuss the differences between the most confusing terms - Parallelism, Concurrency, Threading, and Asyn IO in brief: **Parallelism -** It involves executing multiple tasks at a time(simultaneously). **Concurrency -** Concurrency can be defined as a much broader form of parallelism where multiple tasks can be executed in an overlapping manner. ** Asynchronism is a single-threaded and single-process implementation that gives an impression of concurrency.