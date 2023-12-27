Asynchronous Initialization in C#: Overcoming Constructor Limitations

What is the problem? Async await syntax gives us the most straightforward way to write asynchronous code. However, such construction cannot be used in certain scenarios. For instance, using async await keywords is prohibited in constructors. There are many reasons why it is not possible in the existing language version. Probably, one of the obvious ones is that async methods would return or to be able to properly handle exceptions without crashing the process, and trivially to be able to wait until the async operation is completed. Task Task<T> And if we simply take the following class, build the library containing it, and then look at disassembled code. public class MyObject\n{\n public MyObject()\n {\n //diligently initializing\n }\n} We will see the following line. instance void [System.Runtime]System.Object::.ctor() where the keyword indicates that the method is an instance method, meaning it is called on an instance of the class, not on the class itself (which would be indicated by the static keyword). instance So, technically, it calls some method (constructor) on the already existing object to initialize it. Could it be made asynchronous hypothetically? public class MyObject\n{\n public async MyObject()\n {\n await InitializeAsync();\n }\n} Of course, yes, everything is possible in our world; it only depends on the price and whether it will solve any real problem without introducing new complications and tradeoffs. I believe that developers have had discussions about it many times, and they clearly understand the feasibility and meaningfulness of incorporating this change. C# language However, even without language in-built such a feature, we can solve this problem. Ways to overcome There are plenty of approaches that could be used to achieve the asynchronous initialization. Async to sync If we are only allowed to have sync operation in constructors, we can intuitively apply the approach. async to sync public class MyBestObject\n{\n public MyBestObject()\n {\n InitializeAsync().GetAwaiter().GetResult();\n }\n\n private async Task InitializeAsync()\n {\n //diligently initializing\n\n await Task.Delay(100);\n }\n} This approach is not so bad if there is no synchronization context in place and the async operation is relatively fast, but in general, it is not a recommended practice since it is based on a lot of assumptions about the executing environment and details of the async operation. It leads to inefficient resource consumption, sudden deadlocks in UI applications, and a common violation of the async programming idea of “async all the way.“ Async factory A quite standard way for solving this problem is to use factories. public class MyBestService\n{\n public async Task InitializeAsync() \n {\n //diligently initializing\n\n await Task.Delay(100);\n }\n}\n\npublic interface IMyBestServiceFactory\n{\n Task<MyBestService> CreateAsync(CancellationToken cancellationToken);\n}\n\npublic sealed class MyBestServiceFactory : IMyBestServiceFactory\n{\n public MyBestServiceFactory()\n {\n }\n\n public async Task<MyBestService> CreateAsync(CancellationToken cancellationToken)\n {\n var service = new MyBestService();\n await service.InitializeAsync(cancellationToken);\n return service;\n }\n} We could either use the static method in class or even specify a dedicated factory for that purpose. The second option is a little bit more compatible with the pattern since you can request in any class and then just call the method. MyBestService Dependency Injection IMyBestServiceFactory CreateAsync The main drawback of this approach is additional coupling since you (any class uses ) need to control the lifetime of a newly created object. IMyBestServiceFactory Additionally, it requires adapting solutions that use reflection ( ) or expressions ( ) to create and initialize instances. Activate.CreateInstace Expression.New Async initialization We could do the following trick to avoid problems with the pattern. Async Factory public class MyBestService\n{\n private readonly Task _initializeTask;\n\n public MyBestService()\n {\n _initializeTask = InitializeAsync();\n }\n\n public async Task DoSomethingAsync() \n {\n await _initializeTask;\n\n // Do something async\n }\n\n private async Task InitializeAsync()\n {\n //diligently initializing\n\n await Task.Delay(100);\n }\n} As you can see, we are beginning asynchronous initialization in the constructor and saving the reference to the started task. Then, before doing any meaningful operation, we check that is completed by simply awaiting it. _initializeTask The using of this approach is very usual both in cases with a self-instantiating way of objects and IoC container. var myBestService = new MyBestService();\nawait myBestService.DoSomethingAsync(); However, this approach has several drawbacks: Lack of control over the initialization process. For instance, we cannot simply pass . CancellationToken It gives the caller an incompletely instantiated object for a while. Although it does not seem a problem in general, it could lead to more complicated debugging if the initialization operation takes too long. Also, calling operation timeout might be less than the required amount of time for this particular object which apparently will lead to issues during the execution. Conclusion In this article, we covered several approaches for asynchronous object initialization. Understanding requirements is the key to choosing the right approach. You can find the source code used for describing these patterns in this repository. https://github.com/alex-popov-stenn/CSharpAsyncInitPatterns/tree/main Thank you for reading! See you next time!