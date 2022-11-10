Search icon
    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter IIIby@astoundingstories
    391 reads

    Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter III

    The Exile of Time - Chapter III: Tugh, the Cripple. Mary Atwood was abducted by a Time-traveling robot in 1777. Alten: "We believed we were acting for the best. But the human mind is so far from omniscient! And this thing was so strange! Alten said, "You have a right to be overwrought, Mistress Mary atwood. But this thing is as strange to us as it is to you" Mary Atwal: "I realize that; or at least I am trying to realize it." Alten smiled at Mary, "We don't know much more than you do about this thing."

    featured image - Astounding Stories of Super-Science April 1931: The Exile of Time - Chapter III
    writing#hackernoon-books#fiction#books
    Astounding Stories HackerNoon profile picture

    @astoundingstories

    Astounding Stories

