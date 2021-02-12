Hacker Noon's VP of Growth by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
Japan is home to many things and is one of the longest-lasting civilizations in the world. While many people think of anime, ninjas, or video games when they think of Japan, there is so much more the country has to offer.
I've been fortunate to call Tokyo my home for the past four years. I've worked as an English teacher, taught college classes, and eventually transitioned to a full-time content writing career. I've gone through immigration processes, learned the language (but still have a way to go), and even got married here. Thus, I am always open for anyone in the Hacker Noon community to ask me anything about Japan!
This Slack discussion occurred in Slogging's official #AMAS channel, and has been edited for readability. This discussion was the first of our daily AMAs being hosted in our official Slogging channel, every weekday at 12PM MT.
