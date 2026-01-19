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As Fintech Scales, Regulators Are Asking a Hard Question: Can the Systems Prove It?

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

January 19th, 2026
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

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TOPICS

tech-stories#fintech-ledger-auditability#double-entry-fintech-ledger#financial-event-replay#payment-reconciliation-systems#audit-ready-fintech-infra#regulator-proof-accounting#explainable-risk-systems#good-company

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