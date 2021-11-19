"As a founder, I am looking for risk-takers" #Noonies2021
I work in the start-up industry as a writer, a developer, and a founder. I understand that most nominees are talking about the exciting technologies of our present.
Although I am a technologist in my heart, my goal here at HackerNoon is to consider how the human operating system coordinates entrepreneurial action. Consider, for example, how humans can shock-absorb their fast and intuitive mode of operation with reflective writing.
Writer-entrepreneur that loves lean processes, management, and innovation. #meplex #netscape #mozilla #yahoo #aol