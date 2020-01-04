Artificial Intelligence in Beauty & Cosmetics Industry

The beauty industry was valued at $532.43 billion USD in 2017, and it’s following a rapid upward trajectory. According to the same report, the estimated worth is expected to reach $805.61 billion USD by 2023. You get the idea how huge this industry is. And it has witnessed a revolutionary change over the past few years.

Digitization has made a huge impact on the skincare world. Artificial Intelligence is reshaping the way brands operate and helping you become more beautiful.

Up until a few years ago, owning a curling iron was a luxury and it was one of the most high-tech beauty products out there. But now we have AI-based apps and devices that offer customized beauty treatments, product recommendations depending on your skin. On top of that, you can now get personalized skincare advice.

The impact of AI on the cosmetics industry is huge. Let’s find out how AI is transforming the beauty industry!

Product Development

True 5-in-1 Lash Genius Mascara. It was built using AI is also helping the brands bring more relevant and effective products. Using computer algorithms, it is now possible to develop products that customers are looking for. For example, Avon recently introduced. It was built using Genius algorithm – a program that reads, filters, processes, and ranks hundreds of thousands of user comments. Based on that data, it figures out what exactly do the users look out for in a mascara. There are tons of other companies that sort through a large amount of data present online and develop products based on that data.

Personalized Solutions

Another way AI is transforming the beauty industry is by making personalized devices that collect user data and offer personalized solutions. Here are a few of them:

Curology

Curology uses machine learning to analyze your skin, understands your goals, and offers personalized solutions to help you achieve radiant skin. Users have to upload selfies, fill in a simple questionnaire, and then they are matched with a medical professional who designs a skincare routine to meet all your needs! Curology is generally aimed at helping people suffering from acne breakouts, zits, clogged pores, etc.

Luna Fofo

Luna Fofo is an AI-based cleansing device that offers a personalized skincare routine which is unique to the users. It analyzes your skin in seconds by taking into account several factors such as your diet, climate, water intake, etc. It also analyzes the hydration levels of your skin. Based on the readings, it provides the users with personalized skincare and spa massage routines. This, in turn, helps in keeping your skin healthy. A unique routine is generated every time it performs the skin analysis.

Oral-B Genius X Toothbrush

Oral-B has designed an AI-based toothbrush called Oral-B Genius X. When users are brushing too hard, it lets them know to take it easy. It is often seen that people miss out on important areas while brush. The toothbrush tells them what are the key areas that they should be paying more attention to. This results in an improved oral health.

Virtual Mirrors

The inability of users to try skincare products before buying them has always been a major concern. AI can solve this problem with the help of virtual mirrors. Coty has developed a software called Magic Mirror . It uses computer vision technology to allow the users to virtually wear skincare products from Bourjois Lipstick collection. When the users pick up lipstick from the collection, the color instantly appears on their lips. In short, users can try different products and choose whatever works best for them.

Personal Beauty Assistant

Coty partnered with Amazon to launch Let’s Get Ready , a new skill designed for Echo Show. It’s a personal beauty assistant that offers over 2,000 different makeup combinations to the users. The app asks the users for basic information such as their skin color, eye, hair, look preferences, and the event they are going to attend. Based on the information it receives, Alexa will offer beauty tips, tutorials, display curated looks, and recommend products. Users can explore new looks and ask Alexa for a step-by-step tutorial to achieve the desired look.

Unmatched Shopping Experience

Choosing the right skincare product can be an overwhelming task especially when there are tons of products to choose from! Luckily, artificial intelligence can address this issue. There are websites and apps that recommend beauty products best suited for your skin.

Take, My Beauty Matches, for example. Users need to answer a few simple questions before starting and the website will show you beauty products from a database of over 400,000 beauty products. The recommendations you get are personalized and impartial. On top of that, it also allows you to compare prices. And you can choose the one you like.

You see, the impact of AI on the beauty industry is huge. It’s safe to assume that AI is the future of the beauty industry, and it will continue to make our life easier.

