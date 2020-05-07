Artificial Intelligence in 2030: Through The Looking Glass

Today is November 8, 2030, and on this 47th birthday, my entire life seems to be controlled by artificial intelligence, driving my peak performance in everything.

With improvements in sleep monitoring technology, I wake up at an optimal period during my lighter sleep around 6:45am using a sleep monitor. Once I wake up, I check my SleepRadar application on my phone, excited to hear the good news.

I slept 6 hours and 43 minutes last night, with 4 periods of REM deep sleep and improved breathing patterns. Powered by AI, SleepRadar not only updates me with my sleep statistics, but it uses data analytics to inform me when I need to go to sleep tonight. In order to return to my peak energy levels tomorrow.

These changes in my sleep habits will definitely improve my energy and health today by 75%, limiting the possibility of illness and disease. Is this remarkable or just crazy? Throughout my life, artificial intelligence has already become an integral component to improving efficiency, safety, and entertainment.

Artificial Intelligence has even become a crucial component to speeding up my morning routine. After brushing my teeth, I return to my room without a plan for work attire.

Struggling to match my clothes, I use my Smart Mirror technology, which uses machine learning to calculate my optimal outfit based on my style, daily events, and interests.

Proceeding downstairs with limited time to spare before leaving for work, I cannot prepare my own breakfast. However, earlier, I was still able to preselect my morning coffee and breakfast via a phone bluetooth application, so that I could leave for work promptly by 7am.

In the future, Bluetooth technology incorporates artificial intelligence, especially as the world adapts to 5G Technology. For example, yesterday, I successfully implemented artificial intelligence to develop a bluetooth earpiece that immediately translates foreign languages to a desired dialect.

This implementation of AI is extremely helpful because it allows me to communicate efficiently with foreign customers about of my robotic development. More so, as the Internet of Things expands immensely in the future, I expect AI to be implemented in other mundane, yet vital tasks, so humans can specialize in more complicated fields of technological advancement.

In addition, self-driving cars controlled by artificial intelligence are everywhere once private industry resolved the many safety concerns. Using advanced GPS services, my car configures an alternate route around highway traffic with no delay in arrival time.

Also, there are many less accidents now due to machine learning technology, since each car is aware of surrounding vehicles, so it knows when to optimally switch lanes and avoid traffic in real time. This direct application of machine learning has not only eliminated frustration over slow, unsafe driving, but it has regulated traffic and safety by determining the optimal route to my destination without human error.

Additionally, artificial intelligence has also become crucial in medical research. Recently, researchers Jay M. Tenenbaum and Jeff Shrager founded Cancer Commons, an AI-powered tool that uses individualized data analytics to more accurately specify the cause and treatment for a cancer tumor (Tenenbaum and Shrager).

By applying machine learning to genomics technology, this program constantly improves drug development and therapy for each cancer type. With a rapid searching algorithm, Cancer Commons narrows the drug treatment, and will eventually determine potential cures, as it learns and adapts from each patient’s treatment.

Throughout the medical sector, artificial intelligent socially assistive robots (SARs) will be used to treat many social problems, including mental health, depression, PTSD, and other psychological trauma. Overall, AI will definitely have a major impact on improving safety and health in the medical sector, however it could cause unexpected isolation when used for entertainment.

In 2030, after a full work day developing software for robot AI, I return home to my family, isolated by artificial intelligent entertainment. My wife is using her robotic assistants to prepare dinner, while my children both are preoccupied with their own mixed reality gaming systems, in which they compete against artificial intelligence avatars.

The impact of AI even extends throughout the entertainment industry as companies cater marketing and advertising to personalize user experience to their own interests.

Especially as the Internet of Things expands, artificial intelligence will conveniently to automate and connect people and many devices, including those around their homes, offices, and community. Although somewhat controversial, deep learning, a subset of machine learning and artificial intelligence, will also be used to mimic the human brain in processing data and creating patterns for decision-making in commercial applications.

In the future, artificial intelligence has become much more commercialized through the Internet of Things, but it has also enabled much more interactive educational possibilities.

For example, students have access to robot software that specializes their education using machine learning to improve upon their individual weaknesses in each subject.

Therefore in the future, artificial intelligence not only has improved user entertainment, but education and efficiency of technological development through the Internet of Things.

Overall, artificial intelligence will have a major impact on our daily lives in many social sectors by improving efficiency, safety, health, education, and entertainment.

However, it is more important that society balances artificial intelligence with strengthened cybersecurity defense systems in order to keep user private information secure.

Thus, it is essential for society to ensure safe, efficient artificial intelligence development in the global network, striving to control technology, before it controls us.

