Artificial Intelligence: How AI is Transforming Traditional Industries

Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has been unfolding for decades, but we're now seeing the technology enter into more traditional industries. This article will explore some of the ways in which Artificial Intelligence is transforming traditional industries like travel, banking, and hospitality. We are seeing startups like Fetcherr, Argo AI, OpenAI, and more, provide deep learning AI technology that is capable of enhancing entire organizations by facilitating a relatively easy transition into more cost-effective, data-driven models in a matter of months.