Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Artificial Intelligence: How AI is Transforming Traditional Industries by@omrihurwitz

Artificial Intelligence: How AI is Transforming Traditional Industries

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has been unfolding for decades, but we're now seeing the technology enter into more traditional industries. This article will explore some of the ways in which Artificial Intelligence is transforming traditional industries like travel, banking, and hospitality. We are seeing startups like Fetcherr, Argo AI, OpenAI, and more, provide deep learning AI technology that is capable of enhancing entire organizations by facilitating a relatively easy transition into more cost-effective, data-driven models in a matter of months.
image
Omri Hurwitz Hacker Noon profile picture

@omrihurwitz
Omri Hurwitz

Tech Marketer, Media Strategist, Writer for: Forbes, Times Of Israel, VentureCation, Benzinga, and more!

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
3 PR Tactics Startups Should Prioritize to Attract Investors by @omrihurwitz
#public-relations
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#writing-prompts#tech-trend-interview#ai#traditional-industries#startups#ai-applications#ai-trends#technology
Join Hacker Noon loading