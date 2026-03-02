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Artificial Intelligence as a Tool for Reducing Transaction Costs in Creative Industries

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byMarkov Victor@vvmrk

Entrepreneur | Value Engineer | PhD in Economics

March 2nd, 2026
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Markov Victor@vvmrk

Entrepreneur | Value Engineer | PhD in Economics

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machine-learning#ai#ai-in-creative-industries#creative-industry#content-creation#transaction-costs#reducing-transaction-costs#ai-reducing-transaction-costs#hackernoon-top-story

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