Artificial Intelligence and The Future of Human Race

Ceira Rochelle

Would our lives look like Jetsons with the rise of Artificial Intelligence? Would robots become self-aware and take charge? Would it let us exercise free will? If these matters concern you, know that you need to understand AI better. Scientists are building machines which are considered intelligent, making our future exhilarating and full of surprises.

In modern times, the meteoric evolution of Artificial intelligence has paved its way in all sectors ever imagined. It has come to seem like the new path forward as a remarkable technology that strongly impacts various industries. In fact, with rampant AI, global revenues for enterprise applications are projected to grow till $31.2 Billion by 2025.

For the pessimists, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is related to petrifying dystopian scenarios and anarchy, where man-made machines replace and overtake humans. For the optimistic human, it doesn’t have to be as cryptic. In fact, Artificial intelligence is a stellar technological advancement that has transformed modern life and continues to improve the way we work and live. Although we are far-away from expanding AI to its full potential, smart systems and machine learning have already dominated most industries known to exist.

The future is exhilarating and full of pleasant surprises. Let’s explore the several ways Artificial Intelligence will impact the future of the human race.

1. Managing Volatile Scenarios and Forecasting Space

In this context, artificial intelligence is both the source of the problem and a significant part of the solution. It eventually boils down to one's perspective. At this point on our journey, there are very few people that fully understand the impact Artificial intelligence would have on organizations and subsequently, on human lives. Artificial intelligence boasts strong potential for replacing and modifying jobs.

As technology advances, AI will become more meticulous and sophisticated in managing workflows and amplify job creation in certain organizations. The volatile nature of the business atmosphere can be kept under steady control with the help of Artificial intelligence. Not just that, it can also be used to determine and analyse long-term trends and gauge the efficacy of existing forecasting systems.

Eventually, such platforms would soon become better equipped to manage volatile trends, and allow for smarter strategic decision making to take place. Business leaders all across the globe recognize the value of Artificial Intelligence as an effective tool to enhance and identify business opportunities.

2. Futuristic Romance

The advent of AI has given way to ultra-modern romance. Imagine yourself as a woman searching for true love and romance in this modern world. You utter the word ‘Date’, and your artificial intelligence embedded soul band flickers. Before the weekend, the insightful and highly-responsive AI aligns three potential dates. Surprised? Wait, there is more.

Your soul band projects the hi-res holographic avatar of each man. It also goes ahead to recommend the best choice, of-course, the blue-eyed professor with a PhD in English Literature sways your heart. You refer AI to streamline a date at your favourite restaurant and finalize your real-time meeting place. Perhaps your AI will convey the type of flowers you like. Is it Red Roses, Orchids or daisies? Your AI knows.

Followed by years of experience, you have come to the stark realization that your AI may know better than you would, choosing the perfect date. Artificial Intelligence assists you in all facets of life. From handling your office-work, choosing your romantic-partners to arranging a conference meeting in Dubai and managing your real-estate, AI is your modern-day best-friend.

Take a quick look at this video to understand the insights of AI:

3. Organizing our Day-to-Day Activities

The most apparent and revolutionary transformation through artificial intelligence will be of becoming better organizers. Business Leaders look for work-force that is highly organized and efficient, and artificial intelligence makes it a possibility. The next generation of consumer products will be dominated by organization tools and gadgets that can enhance overall productivity.

As employees, you can expect to get a promotion based on your successful organization skills and the ability to meet tight deadlines. Artificial intelligence can work as your assistant; expect yourself to become increasingly reliant on artificial intelligence with time. AI will organize your diary, book and schedule meetings and send you accurate reminders to keep you on track. Besides helping you stay organized, AI algorithms make everyone's lives much easier. They play a critical role in our future and allow us to connect with smart technology and modern services.

4. Prosperity and Abundance

Have you ever imagined yourself living multiple lives? Of being immortal and living as long as possible could? Probably yes. Artificial Intelligence monitors your health and keeps all the vitals in check. You can be a raging-rockstar at 25, a mountaineer at 45, a karate master at 95, and perhaps, a poet at 125.

With the advent of AI, the possibilities are endless. It works rigorously to make sure you are kept healthy. There will be sensors in your house that will constantly check your breath for any early signs of cancer, or the tendency of other respiratory diseases such as Asthama, and also Chronic Bronchitis that are known to be fatal.

The nanobots would move through your bloodstream, removing the infestation in your brain and dissolving the blood clots and hence, reducing the risk of any major stroke or heart attack. Artificial intelligence makes sure you have 24/7 medical assistance from the best practitioners all across the globe. It constantly monitors your immune system, helps devise your day-to-day meal plans takes your symptoms to compare them with numerous cases available on the database datings hundreds of years back.

Soon enough, scientists will be able to use Artificial Intelligence to make changes to the Human DNA and modify our genomes in a way that all flawed genes are replaced with strong and favorable genes.

Artificial Intelligence - Our Future

By 2075, AI would have revolutionized to become a super-intelligent system that can improve our lives immensely. Long gone would be the days where humans suffered from sickness and calamity, where infants died an untimely death and adults dealt with the insufferable consequences of their poor health choices.

Artificial intelligence is all set to revolutionize and transform our lives for the better.

Rochelle Ceira is an aspiring visual artist and content writer based in Chicago, Illinois. She bags decades of experience in the creative industry and is fascinated by the revolutionary impact of AI in our everyday lives.

