Are There Any Price Manipulation Patterns In Qatar 2022 Token?

Too Long; Didn't Read

Coin Mentioned

Considering its minimal utility, the potential price growth is not high since it depends on the popularity of the club and the use of the token itself in the future. As I’ve analyzed and tracked its volume of transactions as above, this Fan Token shows some signs of a pump-and-dump scheme. So if you’re planning to invest in any type of Fan Token, it’s of utmost importance to do your own research into the roadmap and utility of that token as well as tracking the on-chain data to identify the real and fake volume, thereby making informed decisions.