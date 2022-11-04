Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Are There Any Price Manipulation Patterns In Qatar 2022 Token?by@alextokflow

    Are There Any Price Manipulation Patterns In Qatar 2022 Token?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Considering its minimal utility, the potential price growth is not high since it depends on the popularity of the club and the use of the token itself in the future. As I’ve analyzed and tracked its volume of transactions as above, this Fan Token shows some signs of a pump-and-dump scheme. So if you’re planning to invest in any type of Fan Token, it’s of utmost importance to do your own research into the roadmap and utility of that token as well as tracking the on-chain data to identify the real and fake volume, thereby making informed decisions.

    Coin Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Are There Any Price Manipulation Patterns In Qatar 2022 Token?
    web3#cryptocurrency#onchain-data
    Alex TokFlow HackerNoon profile picture

    @alextokflow

    Alex TokFlow

    Receive Stories from @alextokflow

    react to story with heart
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    3 Indicators You Should Use to Track $LAZIO
    Published at Oct 21, 2022 by alextokflow #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Make a Web3 Wallet in Just 4 Simple Steps (2023 Guide)
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Web3 for Dummies: The Comprehensive Guide for Beginners
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by inesstavares #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Education Is Key to the Success of the Bitcoin Revolution and El Salvador Is Leading the Way
    Published at Aug 25, 2023 by ssaurel #finance
    Article Thumbnail
    How Sustainable Are Crypto Processing Platforms?
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by penworth #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    Opside Pre-alpha Testnet Recap: 88 Miners, 17K Validators, 450K Users, 13.6M TX, Together We Made It
    Published at Aug 24, 2023 by opside #cryptocurrency
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa