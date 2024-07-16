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Are Telegram Mini Apps a New Global Trend for Crypto?

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byIlia Ilinskii@ilinskii

Editor in Crypto Penetration, Blockchain Entrepreneur

July 16th, 2024
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Ilia Ilinskii@ilinskii

Editor in Crypto Penetration, Blockchain Entrepreneur

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TOPICS

web3#crypto-gaming#mini-apps#telegram-apps#play-to-earn#blockchain-ecosystem#crypto-marketing#hamster-kombat#ton-blockchain

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