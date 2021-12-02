Architecture Evolution for Interactive Queries

Alluxio is a data orchestration platform that bridges computation frameworks and underlying storage systems. It allows fast queries across multiple storage systems on-prem, in public cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud environments. Facebook, TikTok, Electronic Arts, Walmart, Tencent, Comcast, and more have leveraged the platform to level up their current Presto platform, including. Facebook and TikTok have gained significant benefits with AlluxIO integrated into their Presto stack. This architecture not only benefits analytics but also all stages of the data pipeline, spanning ingestion, analytics, and modeling.