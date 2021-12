1,410 reads

The HackerShip (Apply here: careers.hackernoon.com/hackership): HackerNoon Internship Program is a 3-to-6-month virtual experience, open to anyone who is willing to gain direct exposure to the day-to-day work at a high-growing, remote-first startup. From software engineering, editorial, marketing, operations, finance, and accounting, we welcome students and young (at heart) professionals from all backgrounds with various professional interests to apply.