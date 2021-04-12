Apple M1 Chip: How To Install Homebrew Using Rosetta

Love to write, Software developer, freelancer, machine learning, always curious about new Things
Homebrew officially released it for the new apple silicon chip as homebrew 2.6.0
and they made some changes in the commands, In homebrew2.6.0 brew commands replacing all brew cask commands
depends_on :java
,
brew switch
,
brew diy
and various other APIs have been deprecated
brew cask
commands have been deprecated in favour of
brew
commands (with
--cask
) when necessary
Homebrew.args
is deprecated
Requirement
s are deprecated in Homebrew/core
/opt/homebrew
and forbid installing into
/usr/local
(to avoid clashing with the macOS Intel install and allow their usage side-by-side).
brew tap-new
will set up GitHub Actions workflows to upload to GitHub Releases. Read the blog post for more documentation.
Homebrew developers recommendation (We currently recommend running Homebrew using Intel emulation with Rosetta 2.)
Best method:
1. Install Rosetta or update your rosetta
2. Duplicate your terminal
goto your applications folder and locate your favourite terminal, Right-click on the terminal icon and choose Duplicate
Now you have two terminals in your Applications Folder. Rename your newly created terminal with terminal rosetta or what you like.
Now next step to make your terminal rosetta enable. Right-click on the newly created terminal and click on Get Info, it will open a new window of the application Info. Marked the option “Open using Rosetta”.
Now you have two terminals one is native and other one is Rosetta
To Install HomeBrew open the Rosetta Terminal and run the following command
/bin/bash -c "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/HEAD/install.sh)"
Running this command will ask you for the password, and then It will provide you with the information of what all it will install and which new directories it will create.
Once you press Enter, it will begin the installation process and will also dump the logs of the process.
Once HomeBrew is installed, you can start using it to install your required packages into the mac.
Run the following command to get brew help
brew help
To install a package, you can run the following command
brew install packagename
Example:
brew install node
brew install python
brew install watchman
brew installl
That’s all about installing and getting started with Homebrew on Apple M1 Macs.
In the upcoming articles, we will try to resolve the error in package installation through brew and cocoapods. So stay tuned.
