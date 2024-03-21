Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Appendix E Proofs Omitted from Section VIby@escholar

    Appendix E Proofs Omitted from Section VI

    by EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars1mMarch 21st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this paper, we present a categorical theory of the composition methods in finite model theory – a key technique enabling modular reasoning.
    featured image - Appendix E Proofs Omitted from Section VI
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture

    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    Authors:

    (1) Tomáš Jakl, Czech Academy of Sciences and Czech Technical University;

    (2) Dan Marsden, School of Computer Science University of Nottingham;

    (3) Nihil Shah, Department of Computer Science University of Oxford.

    APPENDIX E PROOFS OMITTED FROM SECTION VI

    Here we show FVM theorems for products of arbitrary collection of structures. Note that Section VI is stated in terms of binary products only but here we work with infinitary products, to support the claim preceding Example VI.6.


    Bosch
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars HackerNoon profile picture
    EScholar: Electronic Academic Papers for Scholars@escholar
    We publish the best academic work (that's too often lost to peer reviews & the TA's desk) to the global tech community
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgscience #finite-model-theory #modular-reasoning #feferman-vaught-mostowski #fvm-theorems #comonad-semantics #theory-of-monads #classical-theorems #composition-methods

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Abstraction and Reasoning Corpus: C. Limitations and Future Work
    by escholar
    Jan 20, 1970
    #abstraction-corpus
    Article Thumbnail
    Appendix D Proofs Omitted from Section V
    by escholar
    Jan 20, 1970
    #finite-model-theory
    Article Thumbnail
    Abstract FVM Theorems for Products
    by escholar
    Jan 20, 1970
    #finite-model-theory
    Article Thumbnail
    Appendix F Proofs Omitted from Section VII
    by escholar
    Jan 20, 1970
    #finite-model-theory
    Article Thumbnail
    APPENDIX A FVM THEOREMS FOR COPRODUCTS
    by escholar
    Jan 20, 1970
    #finite-model-theory
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas