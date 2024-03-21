This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license. Authors: (1) Tomáš Jakl, Czech Academy of Sciences and Czech Technical University; (2) Dan Marsden, School of Computer Science University of Nottingham; (3) Nihil Shah, Department of Computer Science University of Oxford.

APPENDIX E PROOFS OMITTED FROM SECTION VI

Here we show FVM theorems for products of arbitrary collection of structures. Note that Section VI is stated in terms of binary products only but here we work with infinitary products, to support the claim preceding Example VI.6.



