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App-Hopping: The Silent Productivity Killer and Why the Future Belongs to Niche Ecosystems

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byAbdelhakim Ouafi@abdelhakimouafi

Founder of Tructivity and a Python developer.

March 25th, 2026
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Abdelhakim Ouafi@abdelhakimouafi

Founder of Tructivity and a Python developer.

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business#saas#business#business-strategy#founders#product-development#app-development#entrepreneurship#startup

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