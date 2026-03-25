200 Scientific Papers, 15 Theses, and 3 Prosthetic Designs — All While Building My Startup

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byAbdelhakim Ouafi@abdelhakimouafi

Founder of Tructivity and a Python developer.

March 25th, 2026
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Abdelhakim Ouafi@abdelhakimouafi

Founder of Tructivity and a Python developer.

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business#business#business-strategy#business-growth#bionics#entrepreneurship#learning#self-improvement#self-learning

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