Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Apache Cassandra: The Database that Helps Uber and Apple De-risk Their AI Projectsby@datastax

    Apache Cassandra: The Database that Helps Uber and Apple De-risk Their AI Projects

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Large-scale users of Cassandra, like Uber and Apple, exemplify how this database system can effectively lower the risk in AI/ML projects.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Apache Cassandra: The Database that Helps Uber and Apple De-risk Their AI Projects
    cloud#apache-cassandra#future-of-ai
    DataStax HackerNoon profile picture

    @datastax

    DataStax

    Receive Stories from @datastax

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    DataStax HackerNoon profile picture
    by DataStax @datastax.Build AI-powered applications that make every decision instant, accurate, powerful.
    Read my stories
    BP-Cloud

    Register for AWS Security LIVE! September 19th @ 1PM PDT

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Connecting Event-Based Data to Predictive AI in Real-Time
    Published at Jun 12, 2023 by datastax #machine-learning
    Article Thumbnail
    Implementing AI in Retail With Apache Cassandra and Apache Pulsar
    Published at Aug 21, 2023 by datastax #future-of-ai
    Article Thumbnail
    Apache Cassandra 5.0 Is Coming: Here’s Why the People Who Built It Are Fired Up
    Published at Jul 31, 2023 by datastax #apache-cassandra
    Article Thumbnail
    Ockam Routing: Building End-to-End Channels
    Published at Aug 02, 2023 by ockam #cybersecurity
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa