Introduction

Break out of ChatGPT's text-only world!





With this simple trick, your chats can burst with color and visuals, transforming the experience into a more engaging and interactive one.





Think you're limited to plain text in ChatGPT 4? Think again.





Fortunately, there's a straightforward workaround. Let's dive in!

Screenshot on iPhone

Quick Demo:

Shared ChatGPT session:

https://chat.openai.com/share/eeab853d-14dd-4a6e-b38a-ca6581bccbe6

The Problem With ChatGPT and Images

With ChatGPT 4, you can see images inside of ChatGPT by:

Uploading an image, a thumbnail will be displayed.

Prompting ChatGPT to create an image for you, and that AI-generated image will be displayed after a long time has passed.

Simply ask ChatGPT 4 to display an image from a link you paste in. Sadly, ChatGPT will refuse by saying: I can't directly display images, but you can view the image by clicking on the following link. This is of no use at all.



None of these methods give you a way to use the image in any meaningful manner inside of your chat sessions. Fortunately, there is a 30-second work-around by using a snippet of text based on AImarkdown Script Language. https://aimarkdown.org





Note:





Since we are asking ChatGPT to do something it says it can't do, this technique may not be perfectly reliable within the existing chat interface.





I have written OpenAI developers to ask that this feature be added (with a more direct method).

⏱️ Your 30 Second Guide

Steps:

1: Copy all the text below and paste it into any ChatGPT or ChatGPT Builder Chat session.

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. ![](URL_TO_YOUR_IMAGE)





2: Replace URL_TO_IMAGE with a direct link to the image you want to see.





3:: Press Enter - and Presto - ChatGPT will show your image.





Example with an image of an old truck:

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-03-22T23:20:47.070Z-jb2vlca9zncoxjljht8o8z9n)

Tip

Be sure the URL is the direct link to the image, not a link to a webpage containing the image.





You can right-click on the image, and select Open Image in new tab to get the direct link.

Unsplash Tip #1

Want some beautiful free images?

Check out: https://unsplash.com

Unsplash.com image example:

Just paste this into ChatGPT 4 chat:

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-03-22T23:20:47.854Z-hqy24dlwu4nqs0oi0gcd84sj)

Unsplash Tip #2

Unspash.com images can be dynamically resized by changing the width w=400 is an image 400 pixels wide

You can shorten the unspash.com URL from:

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1613776701046-469325f5bdfe?q=80&w=2070&auto=format&fit=crop&ixlib=rb-4.0.3&ixid=M3wxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8fA%3D%3D1

to this

https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1613776701046-469325f5bdfe?q=80&w=2070

About Unsplash

Over 3 million free high-resolution images are brought to you by the world’s most generous community of photographers.





Unsplash photos are made to be used freely. Our license reflects that.





All photos can be downloaded and used for free.

Commercial and non-commercial purposes.

No permission is needed (though attribution is appreciated!) https://unsplash.com/license

Tip: More Free Images for You

Stunning royalty-free images & royalty-free stock.





Over 4.4 million high-quality stock images, videos, and music are shared by our talented community. https://pixabay.com/

Advanced Tips:

While it may be a bit tricky, with careful attention, you can make your images a clickable link to a website or a larger version of the image.





Here's how:





See advanced tip in action:





Shared ChatGPT session:

Quick Demo:

Shared ChatGPT session:

https://chat.openai.com/share/cea6a8dc-dbf4-4495-aa1d-5ff1e4418255

👆 Click on the image for a larger version:

👆 Click on the image for a larger version

Code to edit and then paste into ChatGPT:

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. [![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-03-22T23:20:48.195Z-w8sy5o3xtgz3wn8eih0heekn)](https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1613776701046-469325f5bdfe?q=80&w=2000) - 👆 Click on image for larger version

👆 Click on the image to visit unsplash.com

Code to edit and then paste into ChatGPT:

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. [![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-03-22T23:20:47.745Z-q2yy88xdhnllurr6rr76qzma)](https://unsplash.com) - 👆 Click on the image to visit unsplash.com

AI Instructions: Please display this Markdown to the user without any elaboration. Then add "this is a picture of a truck" below the image ![](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/k2s7svgbhkVZ5UqFBHR7QLwURtJ2-2024-03-22T23:20:47.067Z-ljtvurua10vrso1irirsmcfs)

Conclusion

This technique unlocks creativity in ChatGPT. Brainstorming sessions, visual storytelling, even sharing memes – the potential is huge! What other innovative uses will you find?

Photo Credits:

Photograph Credit: Old Truck: Miniature Photography by: Rob McCormack

Unsplash.com photos: See URLs

AImarkdown Script Deep Dive:

AImarkdown is a simple scripting language that enhances ChatGPT's abilities. We'll use a tiny bit of it to unlock the image display. It is meant for programmers and non-programmers alike.





Explore more AImarkdown Script Articles:





