ANU #2 — App Store Foundation and Dev Status

Following ANU #1, we continued working with µRaiden and started working on the first deliverables defined in the AppCoins roadmap.

As explained in ANU #1, we were implementing the µRaiden client in Java in order to use it in an Android mobile smartphone, since the AppCoins protocol is to be used in mobile devices. We finished the client implementation and did some basic testing of the µRaiden’s functionality using the client. We still need to do some more intensive testing but the first results are promising. It can be seen in our GitHub repo.

We’ve achieved very interesting results with µRaiden, and obtained the knowledge we needed for scalability decisions to be made ahead. After these first deliverables, we’ll resume working with µRaiden and other tools that will enable the AppCoins protocol to scale to the millions of users we want to serve.

26 February — The App Store Foundation (ASF) website , where more information about the foundation, such as why it is needed and who can join our effort in disrupting the mobile app economy.

The , where more information about the foundation, such as why it is needed and who can join our effort in disrupting the mobile app economy. 21 March — The ASF SDK that developers can integrate in their apps in order to use the AppCoins protocol functionalities. The first use case that the SDK will solve is the one enabling users to buy in-app items using APPC. For this, developers integrate the SDK in their apps and will be able to define SKUs and respective pricing, launch ASF wallet with payment intent enabling users to pay for in-app items, check transactions status to know when the transactions are done and, of course, include the developer’s wallet address.

Regarding the ASF website, we are aiming to have it online in time for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), where AppCoins will be showcasing the protocol and its added value for app stores, developers, users and OEMs.

As for the ASF SDK and wallet, we intent to have them ready to be used by developers and users, respectively, by the 21st of March. The ASF deliverables won’t include features used to scale the number of transactions the Ethereum network is currently capable of handling, as these versions will be simple versions to enable developers and users to test the in-app billing (IAB) use case. In addition, we intent to have the ASF related components to rely exclusively in Ethereum network capabilities and not depend on 3rd party tools and infrastructure, such as µRaiden or ASF backend servers.

Nonetheless, we aim to provide tools with this functionalities implemented. We will explain them and detail their roadmap in further ANUs.

AppCoins will be listed in Lykke today, making it the third exchange after Binance and Huobi. The current market cap is close to $104Million USD, with near $10Million in volume in the last 24 hours.

APPC value has been closely tied to Bitcoin. During this last month BTC has seen a crash losing half of its value. Several factors were at play. Most analysts agree that this is a seasonal behaviour that has been observed every year. Its usually explained by cash-outs from the Chinese market in preparation to the Chinese New Year. Also South Korea’s regulatory issues might have impacted it, along with the uncertainty associated with the expiry of the first Bitcoin Futures.

By looking at the average exchange rate between APPC and BTC across exchanges we can see that its been mostly static oscillating between 0.00013457 and 0.00011255 BTC. This means that the price oscillations observed in fiat currency are mostly due to BTC oscillations.









Name: Frederico SantinhoRole: Blockchain Developer.Bio: Frederico has been working at Aptoide for 3+ years. He is currently doing R&D to find possible Ethereum-based solutions for the main issues of the app economy, that AppCoins seeks to solve.

AppCoins will be sponsoring the Android In Asia — Feb 2018 Meetup, where Tiago Alves, Aptoide’s VP of Asia-Pacific will be doing a 20 minute presentation about AppCoins, followed by a Q&A.

If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s the video from the previous Kyber Network event in Korea. This is your chance to get to know part of the team behind our project.

