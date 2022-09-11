Answers to 5 CSS Questions that May Confuse You

What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?





Q1. What is the computed value of the display property for the .child element in the following example?





<div class="parent"> <span class="child">I'm a child</span> </div>





.parent { display: flex; } .child { display: inline-grid; }





Answer The correct answer is a grid value.





Q2. What is the gap between the .child elements in the following example?





<div class="parent"> <div class="child">I'm a child #1</div> <div class="child">I'm a child #2</div> </div> <div class="parent-flex"> <div class="child">I'm a child #1</div> <div class="child">I'm a child #2</div> </div>





.parent-flex { display: inline-flex; flex-direction: column; } .child:first-child { margin-bottom: 20px; } .child:last-child { margin-top: 10px; }





Answer The correct answer is 20px and 30px .





Q3. What is the computed value of the width property for the .child element in the following example?





<div class="parent"> <span class="child">I'm a child</span> </div>





.parent { display: grid; width: 500px; } .child { display: inline; }





Answer The correct answer is 500px .





Q4. The computed value of the width property for the .child element is 500px . True?





<div class="parent"> <span class="child">I'm a child</span> </div>





.parent { display: grid; width: 500px; height: 200px; } .child { margin: auto; }





Answer No. The computed value is depending on the content.





Q5. Will the .child element be centered horizontally and vertically?





<div class="parent"> <span class="child">I'm a child</span> </div>





.parent { display: flex; height: 200px; } .child { margin: auto; }





Answer Yes.





