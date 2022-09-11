Answers to 5 CSS Questions that May Confuse You

HTML/CSS/UX/A11Y expert
Hey guys!
I'd like to ask you a few questions about CSS. But I warn you, they may confuse you. If that happens, I’ve created a live cheat sheet that can help you learn more about CSS.
I’ll leave the link on my Substack newsletter about CSS. You know what to make 😎 Let's go!
Q1. What is the computed value of the
display property for the
.child element in the following example?
<div class="parent">
<span class="child">I'm a child</span>
</div>
.parent {
display: flex;
}
.child {
display: inline-grid;
}
Answer The correct answer is a
grid value.
Q2. What is the gap between the
.child elements in the following example?
<div class="parent">
<div class="child">I'm a child #1</div>
<div class="child">I'm a child #2</div>
</div>
<div class="parent-flex">
<div class="child">I'm a child #1</div>
<div class="child">I'm a child #2</div>
</div>
.parent-flex {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
}
.child:first-child {
margin-bottom: 20px;
}
.child:last-child {
margin-top: 10px;
}
Answer The correct answer is
20px and
30px.
Q3. What is the computed value of the
width property for the
.child element in the following example?
<div class="parent">
<span class="child">I'm a child</span>
</div>
.parent {
display: grid;
width: 500px;
}
.child {
display: inline;
}
Answer The correct answer is
500px.
Q4. The computed value of the
width property for the
.child element is
500px. True?
<div class="parent">
<span class="child">I'm a child</span>
</div>
.parent {
display: grid;
width: 500px;
height: 200px;
}
.child {
margin: auto;
}
Answer No. The computed value is depending on the content.
Q5. Will the
.child element be centered horizontally and vertically?
<div class="parent">
<span class="child">I'm a child</span>
</div>
.parent {
display: flex;
height: 200px;
}
.child {
margin: auto;
}
Answer Yes.
P.S. 💪 Get more free tips about CSS directly to your inbox
❤ Thank you so much, my sponsors: Ben Rinehart, Tanya Ten, and Konstantinos Kapenekakis.