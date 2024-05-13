Announcing IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO And Japan Blockchain Week Summit

**KYOTO, Japan, May 13th, 2024/Chainwire/--**The IVS KYOTO Executive Committee is delighted to announce it will host one of the largest and most celebrated annual crypto conferences in Japan in the coming weeks. The three-day IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO event will be held at the Kyoto Pulse Plaza alongside this year’s Japan Blockchain Week Summit, from Thursday, July 4 to Saturday until July 6, 2024.





The previous edition of IVS Kyoto stood out as the largest crypto event on Japan’s 2023 calendar, acclaimed for delivering a multifaceted and exhilarating experience that drew more than 10,500 attendees, 300 speakers and over 150 side events under the theme of “What’s your new adventures”.





In the wake of last year’s success, the theme for IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO is centered on the concept of “Cross the Boundaries”. Attendees, exhibitors and speakers alike, from both Japan and around the world, are asked to focus on the evolution and application of blockchain technology and explore the future of Web 3.0 through games, entertainment, AI, and more.





The event will run simultaneously alongside the highly anticipated Japan Blockchain Week Summit, and this year’s program promises to be even more comprehensive than before, with a record-breaking number of blockchain and Web 3.0 pioneers present.

Japan Blockchain Week 2024 will play host to events staged all over Japan, and is expected to attract more than 50,000 attendees in all.

Transcending The Barrier Between Web 3.0 & Reality At Kyoto Pulse Plaza

IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO will span four entire floors at the Kyoto Pulse Plaza, with the 1st Floor given over to exhibits designed to promote the practical application of blockchain technology, with visitors able to explore how Web 3.0 is already being integrated into our daily lives.





Visitors will be able to experience sessions dissecting themes such as “Blockchain Data & AI”, “SocialFi & Entertainment”, “Game-Specific Chains & Gaming Industry”, and “DeFi and Financial Efficiency”, among many others.





Headline speakers gracing the stage on the first floor include Mo Shaikh (CEO and Co-Founder of Aptos Labs), Sebastien Borget (Co-founder of the Sandbox), Joichi Ito (President of Chiba Institute of Technology), Mai Fujimoto (Co-founder of INTMAX ), Genki Oda (Representative Director of JVCEA), Hidekazu Kondo (CEO of Japan Open Chain), Waka Itagaki (Deputy Director of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry), Ken Kanetomo (web3 Division Manager of Konami Digital Entertainment), and Hideto Kawasaki (Director-General of web3PT of Liberal Democratic Party.





The floor will be populated by the booths of dozens of cutting-edge blockchain companies, intersected by seven exclusive experience zones, with each one designed to introduce visitors to Web 3.0 from a totally different perspective. These include The Web3 Entertainment Zone, organized by SHAKE Entertainment and YGG Japan, which will showcase how the gaming industry is embracing Web 3.0.





Another highlight will be the Crypto Village powered by MURA and run by Shinsekai Technologies, which is set to host a range of side events based on various themes held at different times of the day, providing a dynamic environment for meetups and communication.

Inamori Hall on the 3rd Floor at Kyoto Pulse Plaza will be given over to a series of projects that bring together innovative ideas and projects in an effort to match creators and developers who aim to drive the future of Web 3.0. The projects include the eagerly-awaited AI & Web 3.0





Animation Contest, which will see young creators compete against one another to create short animations managed by blockchain, using AI and the Unreal Engine, plus tools supplied by Animechain.ai. WaveHack Global Demo Day is another highlight, with the winning hackathon teams set to win prizes totaling $500,000 and the opportunity to present their Web 3.0 projects at future events such as EDCON and WebX.





Finally, the 2nd and 5th Floors are exclusive zones that will provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators to meet and share their vision with some of the most renowned venture capital investors in the crypto industry.

Japan Blockchain Week 2024: A Spectacular Series Of Web 3.0 Events

Japan Blockchain Week Summit is the new name for the annual Non Fungible Tokyo event that was first held back in 2018, and it is expanding to become one of the top crypto events on the planet, with more than 50,000 attendees due to show up at this year’s revamped edition. The event will run for two days within IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO, co-hosted by JapanBlockchainWeek and N.Avenue, the operator of CoinDesk JAPAN.





As the showcase event at IVS Crypto 2024 KYOTO, Japan Blockchain Week Summit will kick off this year’s Japan Blockchain Week 2024, which is set to run from July 4 to July 31 and will see multiple experiences popping up at locations all over the country. Some of the most eagerly anticipated events include "Web3 Future 2024”, which will take place on July 16, hosted by GInco Inc., and “DCENTRAL Tokyo 2024”, a three-day event that’s set to run from July 17 to July 19.





Moreover, De University of Ethereum will host the "EDCON TOKYO 2024" event from July 26 to 30, with IVS Crypto/JBW Summit attendees receiving a ticket that includes a number of special perks. Last year’s IVS Crypto was a spectacular success, with more than 150 side events taking place at Kyoto’s famed Nijo Castle, Yasaka Shrine and Heian Shrine.





This year’s edition is sure to be even more exciting, with over 300 events planned to take place across Japan, and the IVS KYOTO Executive Committee is delighted to reveal that it’s now looking for additional event organizers to expand what will surely be one of the most monumental shindigs in the history of Web 3.0. Those interested in participating can visit this link to find out more: https://www.notion.so/headlineasia/IVS2024-SIDE-EVENT-Guide-5903e36440cf474f8e13373d81d4211d .





IVS Crypto 2024 is made possible by numerous partnerships and sponsorships with some of the biggest names in Japan’s Web 3.0 industry. Platinum partners Aptos and Animechain.ai, will be joined by a host of Gold partners, including Oasys, double jump.tokyo, Avalanche, Alibaba Cloud, Japan Open Chain, SBI Holdings, LINE NEXT/DOSI/kaia, and Vyvo Smart Chain, as they work together to build the next generation of the (decentralized) internet.





Companies and organizations interested in sponsoring can check details and make inquiries through a dedicated form on the official website. For other partners, please use our dedicated partner application form.

Sponsorship inquiry form: https://www.ivs.events/about-sponsorship .

Media partner, community partner, and VC partner guidebook: https://www.notion.so/headlineasia/English-Guidance-for-Partners-of-IVS2024-26c7790de96045ba9645f68672601561 .

For discounted tickets visit: https://www.ivs.events/crypto .

Coupon code: MarketAcross

About the IVS KYOTO Executive Committee

Headline Japan, Inc. was established with Kyoto Prefecture and Kyoto City for the purpose of further developing the startup ecosystem and promoting the local industry through IVS in Kyoto. We will promote the fusion of startups with Kyoto's corporate, university, research, and cultural resources, leading to the creation of new industries and the emergence of startups that can compete on a global scale.

Fukaya, Kurita, Togawa & Yoshida

[email protected]

+81 3-5572-6063

This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here .



