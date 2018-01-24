Announcing Exoframe 2.0 — deploy anything within minutes



Exoframe is a self-hosted tool that allows simple one-command deployments using Docker. If you are not familiar with it — you can find out more in the article on initial release and the project repository.





I am happy to announce the release of Exoframe 2.0!This release includes a number of additions requested by the community as well as migration of Exoframe server to Fastify and tests to Jest.

Project templates









The major highlight of 2.0 release is the support for 3rd party templates.With this, Exoframe is no longer limited to deploying Node.js, static HTML, Docker and docker-compose projects. It is now possible to deploy any kind of projects — as long as you have a right template installed!Templates will either auto-detect the type of project you are deploying or can be explicitly set through Exoframe config file.

Along with the support for templates, I’m releasing three basic templates for Maven, Java and Tomcat projects.





You can read more about templates in the docs.If you are interested in creating your own template — have a look at this guide.

Traefik 1.5 with Letsencrypt challenge fix

Another major change is update to Traefik 1.5.0 that has added support for ACME HTTP challenge which is required for letsencrypt to work correctly since TLS-SNI-0x challenge was disabled.

More goodies

Other smaller (but awesome) additions include:

You can now set additional container labels via Exoframe config (useful when you want to e.g. pass additional Traefik parameters)

Server can now has optional CORS support that can be enabled via config

It is now possible to configure Traefik instance used with Exoframe server (e.g. you can use it with your own Traefik instance)

For those of you willing to try out the latest versions — there is now a way to update to nightly builds for both server and CLI

I would love to hear your feedback on this new release. Feel free to send it over to GitHub or Twitter!