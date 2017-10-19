Search icon
Announcing Exoframe 1.0 — simple Docker deployment tool

Tim Ermilov


Exoframe started with one goal — to provide a simple self-hosted solution that allows one-command deployments using Docker.I’ve been working on Exoframe since its beta announcement about 6 months ago. All that time Exoframe has been used for my personal project as well as for the number of projects we develop in our research group.

Today, I am excited to announce the 1.0 release of the Exoframe, a major step for the project. Exoframe is now considered “production ready”.

What’s new in 1.0


Over the time Exoframe gained a significant number of features that will help you manage and deploy your projects on your servers with ease.Here’s a list of the features that Exoframe 1.0 provides out-of-the-box:

  • One-command project deployment
  • SSH key based auth
  • Rolling updates
  • Deploy tokens (e.g. to deploy from CI)
  • Automated HTTPS setup via letsencrypt *
  • Automated gzip compression *
  • Simple access to the logs of deployments
  • Docker-compose support
  • Multiple deployment endpoints and multi-user support
  • Simple update procedure for client, server, and Traefik
  • Optional automatic subdomain assignment (i.e. every deployment gets its own subdomain)

* Feature provided by Traefik

What’s next?

This release is only the beginning. We’re planning to add a number of exciting and awesome features in the next months. I’ll highlight two of them here:

  1. We’re planning to add Docker Swarm support that’ll allow you to deploy and scale your projects across multiple servers.
  2. We’re also going to add support for deployment recipes. Imagine deploying something large and complex (e.g. Apache Spark stack) in one command — this is our goal here.

And, of course, if you have any suggestions — I’d be happy to hear them!

Project links



You can get Exoframe on GitHub, it only takes a few minutes to setup.You can check out short video demo that walks you through setup and usage in ~8 minutes on YouTube.Rest of the useful links along with documentation can be found in GitHub repository.

As usual — any feedback is appreciated!

