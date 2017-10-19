Announcing Exoframe 1.0 — simple Docker deployment tool

Exoframe started with one goal — to provide a simple self-hosted solution that allows one-command deployments using Docker.I’ve been working on Exoframe since its beta announcement about 6 months ago. All that time Exoframe has been used for my personal project as well as for the number of projects we develop in our research group.
Today, I am excited to announce the 1.0 release of the Exoframe, a major step for the project. Exoframe is now considered “production ready”.
Over the time Exoframe gained a significant number of features that will help you manage and deploy your projects on your servers with ease.Here’s a list of the features that Exoframe 1.0 provides out-of-the-box:
* Feature provided by Traefik
This release is only the beginning. We’re planning to add a number of exciting and awesome features in the next months. I’ll highlight two of them here:
And, of course, if you have any suggestions — I’d be happy to hear them!
You can get Exoframe on GitHub, it only takes a few minutes to setup.You can check out short video demo that walks you through setup and usage in ~8 minutes on YouTube.Rest of the useful links along with documentation can be found in GitHub repository.
As usual — any feedback is appreciated!