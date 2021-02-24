[Announcement] Exeedme launches the First-Ever Blockchain CS:GO Live Tournament

476 reads

@ exeedme Exeedme Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills.

Exeedme, a DeFi and NFT powered gaming platform that allows gamers to monetise their passion, will be hosting the first Blockchain CS:GO Live Tournament.

Following the recent success of their beta testers competition in January, Exeedme have announced that they’ll be rolling out the real thing this Sunday, 28th of February.

What is the Exeedme CS:Go Tournament?

Eight different Blockchain projects will go head-to-head in a 3-week tournament in front of a live audience on Exeedme’s Twitch and Discord.

The teams will be made up of five project and/or community members, and each team will pledge $200 worth of their native token to add to the $2000 prize pool.

The event will serve as a springboard for each project – giving them exposure to different communities in the blockchain space, while building synergies with other projects, teams and communities.

The audience will also be given the chance to participate by asking questions to the founders of each project in an open mic live AMA session.

What’s up for grabs?

The winning team will take home a grand prize of $2,000 worth of mixed tokens and 5 exclusive pieces of NFT gaming artwork.

The live audience will also get the chance to win tokens and other freebies – just by showing up and watching the matches.

Who’s playing?

In the arena, there will be eight teams:

Chainlink: The number one decentralised oracle network that provides reliable, tamper-proof inputs and outputs smart contracts.

Ferrum Network: A DeFi ecosystem that interoperates across blockchains and removes barriers to mass adoption.

Ocean Protocol: A decentralised data exchange that connects consumers and data providers, allowing people to unlock the value of their data.

Umbrella Network: A community-owned, scalable and cost efficient oracle for the DeFi ecosystem and the blockchain community.

The ChainGuardians: A platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technology to enable player-driven economies.

Utrust: A payment gateway that gives e-commerce businesses the power to accept digital currencies at scale.

Ultra: A blockchain based entertainment platform providing a variety of games industry services.

Aleph.im: Built for the DeFI ecosystem, aleph.im is a decentralized network that is dedicated to provide secure storage and computing to decentralized applications of all chains.

The schedule

In total, there will be seven matches, four quarter finals, two semi finals, and one final spread across 3 action-packed weeks.

The first game will kick off next Sunday 28th February, with Ferrum Network facing the ChainGuardians, at 9pm GMT on Exeedme Twitch Channel. The final will be held on the 17th March. You can check the full Calendar at www.exeedme.com/events.

Each match will be livestreamed on Exeedme’s twitch channel, with further announcements to follow on their Telegram and Twitter page.

Why is this Event so important for the community?

Exeedme founder, Nuno Fernandes said:

“It is an honour to get such a wealth of blockchain projects to be part of this event and allow them to experience our platform first hand. This is a great opportunity for members of the crypto and gaming communities to come together, show off their skills, win NFT and crypto prizes, engage with project founders, and build relationships with the wider community.”

Want a bit of the action? Be sure to follow their Twitch, Twitter and Telegram accounts and keep your eyes peeled for updates.

@ exeedme Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. by Exeedme Join the #ExeedmeRevolution

Tags