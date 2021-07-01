[Announcement] ArchEthic Mainnet is now LIVE!!

The time has finally arrived. Uniris Blockchain also known as ArchEthic is now launched. We are proud to announce and deploy it on the official release date of Wednesday, June 30, 2021!

Before we deep dive into the details of ArchEthic, we would like to remind you of some of the challenges in the technology space today like security and privacy, which gave rise to the fundamental architecture and vision behind ArchEthic Public Blockchain.

As more economic activities move online, we need internet-native tools for building productive economies. Many people have a mobile phone with internet access. Social apps, online communities, financial systems, and marketplaces are a part of our day to day lives. But there are a bunch of challenges with this internet-based ecosystem.

It is highly centralised and the security systems that protect our data and identity are outdated - so much so that anyone's data can be compromised. Just how far can an individual know how secure is your data on the internet? Who owns the data or, how is it used?

As we move into the future, we need increasingly nuanced security, privacy, and data sovereignty.

Blockchain technology can solve the privacy and security challenges of the internet. But most of the blockchain solutions in the market compromise scalability, energy consumption and simplicity of access.

4 years ago, keeping all these tradeoffs in mind, the Uniris team decided to build a Decentralized Consensus Protocol from the grounds up that would not only be more efficient than other blockchains but would be infinitely better at scalability, security, sustainability, and simplicity.

ArchEthic's Key Advantages (The 4S)

Thanks to the 12 International Patents filed across USA, EU, India, and China, the advantages are many! We have tried to summarise it using the 4S.

Security: Ability to handle even 90% of malicious nodes. All the blockchains today are compromised with 51% or 66% attacks. That means, if maliciousness in the blockchain network exceeds 51% or 66% then the network is compromised. ArchEthic through 'Hypergeometric Distribution Law' can handle up to 90% of malicious nodes.

Scalability: >1 million transactions/sec. This is achieved through

1. Transaction Chains: Where each block in a chain is reduced to its atomic form. This creates the potential to handle infinite chains.

2. Hyper-geometric Law: Where only 200 nodes are needed to validate a transaction. (refer the above equation)

Sustainability: 3.6 billion times efficient! ArchEthic only consumes 0.42 Ws per transaction or the energy equivalent in joules to one-tenth of a gram of sugar. This is also 3.6 billion times less than Bitcoin (420 Kwh) or 60000 times less than EOS (7Wh).

Simplicity: Grandmother proof! Anyone can design, build, and deploy any type of smart contract on ArchEthic. This is so simple that even your grandmother can deploy a smart contract. This is achieved through drag and drop, blockly-like human interface! The complexity of managing keys (public key, private key) is also simplified.

ArchEthic Mainnet (Beta) Launch

The Mainnet is launched on 30th of June, 2021! This is a Beta version of the mainnet. Both the Mainnet and the Testnet will be running simultaneously on similar hardware! Mainnet deployed can be used to build DApps, once the developers have tested it on the testnet.

To know more about Dapps and potential opportunities in Dapps drop us an email at [email protected]

How does it look?

Mainnet Roadmap

After the launch of MainNet, our first goal will be to monitor, resolve any issues or bugs that may arise and stabilise. After that, we'll focus on building Version 1.

To know more ArchEthic Blockchain, do read our 1 pager.

Background of Uniris

Uniris develops an Integrated Services Platform (DApps and Decentralized Identity).

Its blockchain infrastructure is the most scalable, secure & energy-efficient solution on the market thanks to the implementation of a new consensus: "ARCH".

Uniris smart-contracts expand developers' boundaries by introducing internal oracle, time-triggers, editable content & interpreted language.

Through native integration for DeFi, NFTs & decentralized identity; Uniris offers an inclusive and interoperable ecosystem for all blockchains.

In order to achieve long-term vision of an autonomous network in the hands of the world population, we developed a biometric device respecting personal data privacy (GDPR compliant).

Making the blockchain world accessible with the tip of a finger.

Be the only key.

