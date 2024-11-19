ReadWrite
paint-brush
AnimateDiff Ethics Statement: Ensuring Responsible Use of Generative AI for Animationby@modeltuning

AnimateDiff Ethics Statement: Ensuring Responsible Use of Generative AI for Animation

by Model TuningNovember 19th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

AnimateDiff emphasizes the importance of ethical AI use, condemning misuse for harmful content or misinformation. It adheres to high standards, respects privacy, and advocates for implementing content safety measures to prevent inappropriate use, ensuring positive outcomes in animation generation.
featured image - AnimateDiff Ethics Statement: Ensuring Responsible Use of Generative AI for Animation
stamped ethics document Image created by HackerNoon AI Image Generator
Model Tuning HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

Authors:

(1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong;

(2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author;

(3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University;

(4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University;

(8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

  1. AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

7 ETHICS STATEMENT

We strongly condemn the misuse of generative AI to create content that harms individuals or spreads misinformation. However, we acknowledge the potential for our method to be misused since it primarily focuses on animation and can generate human-related content. It is also important to highlight that our method incorporates personalized text-to-image models developed by other artists. These models may contain inappropriate content and can be used with our method.


To address these concerns, we uphold the highest ethical standards in our research, including adhering to legal frameworks, respecting privacy rights, and encouraging the generation of positive content. Furthermore, we believe that introducing an additional content safety checker, similar to that in Stable Diffusion (Rombach et al., 2022), could potentially resolve this issue.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Model Tuning HackerNoon profile picture
Model Tuning@modeltuning
Transferring the essence of optimal performance, and saving the model from the abyss of underfitting.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning #text-to-image-models #animatediff #personalized-t2i-models #diffusion-models #ai-animation-tools #ai-video-generation #low-rank-adaptation #image-to-video-ai

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
How to Transform Static Text-to-Image Models into Dynamic Animation Generators
by modeltuning
Nov 18, 2024
#text-to-image-models
Article Thumbnail
How to Transform Static Text-to-Image Models into Dynamic Animation Generators
by modeltuning
Nov 18, 2024
#text-to-image-models
Article Thumbnail
Text-to-Image Diffusion Models and Personalized Animation Techniques
by modeltuning
Nov 18, 2024
#text-to-image-models
Article Thumbnail
How Stable Diffusion and LoRA Work
by modeltuning
Nov 18, 2024
#text-to-image-models
Article Thumbnail
Bridging Domain Gaps with a Domain Adapter for Higher-Quality Animation
by modeltuning
Nov 18, 2024
#text-to-image-models
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas