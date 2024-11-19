AnimateDiff Ethics Statement: Ensuring Responsible Use of Generative AI for Animation

Authors: (1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong; (2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author; (3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University; (4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University; (8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory; (9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

We strongly condemn the misuse of generative AI to create content that harms individuals or spreads misinformation. However, we acknowledge the potential for our method to be misused since it primarily focuses on animation and can generate human-related content. It is also important to highlight that our method incorporates personalized text-to-image models developed by other artists. These models may contain inappropriate content and can be used with our method.





To address these concerns, we uphold the highest ethical standards in our research, including adhering to legal frameworks, respecting privacy rights, and encouraging the generation of positive content. Furthermore, we believe that introducing an additional content safety checker, similar to that in Stable Diffusion (Rombach et al., 2022), could potentially resolve this issue.





This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.



