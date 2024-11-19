ReadWrite
AnimateDiff Combines with ControlNet for Precise Motion Control and High-Quality Video Generation

by Model TuningNovember 19th, 2024
AnimateDiff, when paired with ControlNet, effectively leverages depth map sequences for precise motion control and high-quality video generation, outperforming traditional video editing techniques that rely on DDIM inversion for smoother latent sequences.
Authors:

(1) Yuwei Guo, The Chinese University of Hong Kong;

(2) Ceyuan Yang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with Corresponding Author;

(3) Anyi Rao, Stanford University;

(4) Zhengyang Liang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(5) Yaohui Wang, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(6) Yu Qiao, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(7) Maneesh Agrawala, Stanford University;

(8) Dahua Lin, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory;

(9) Bo Dai, The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Abstract and 1 Introduction

2 Work Related

3 Preliminary

  1. AnimateDiff

4.1 Alleviate Negative Effects from Training Data with Domain Adapter

4.2 Learn Motion Priors with Motion Module

4.3 Adapt to New Motion Patterns with MotionLora

4.4 AnimateDiff in Practice

5 Experiments and 5.1 Qualitative Results

5.2 Qualitative Comparison

5.3 Ablative Study

5.4 Controllable Generation

6 Conclusion

7 Ethics Statement

8 Reproducibility Statement, Acknowledgement and References

5.4 CONTROLLABLE GENERATION.

The separated learning of visual content and motion priors in AnimateDiff enables the direct application of existing content control approaches for controllable generation. To demonstrate this capability, we combined AnimateDiff with ControlNet (Zhang et al., 2023) to control the generation with extracted depth map sequence. In contrast to recent video editing techniques (Ceylan et al., 2023; Wang et al., 2023a) that employ DDIM (Song et al., 2020) inversion to obtain smoothed latent sequences, we generate animations from randomly sampled noise. As illustrated in Figure 8, our results exhibit meticulous motion details (such as hair and facial expressions) and high visual quality.

Figure 8: Controllable generation. Best viewed with Acrobat Reader. Click the images to play the animation clips.


This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.


