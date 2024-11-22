Angular Expandable and Collapsible Sidebar With Icons: A Step-by-Step Guide

Build an Angular Expandable and Collapsible Sidebar with Icons

Creating an expandable and collapsible sidebar in Angular can significantly enhance the user experience of your application. This tutorial provides a step-by-step guide to building such a sidebar, complete with icons and smooth transitions. We’ll cover everything from setting up the component structure to applying styles and logic for toggling the sidebar.

Why Use a Collapsible Sidebar?

A collapsible sidebar improves the usability of an application by:

Saving screen space.

Providing easy navigation.

Keeping the interface clean and organized.



Step-by-Step Guide to Build the Sidebar

1. Set Up Your Angular Project

First, ensure you have Angular CLI installed. If not, run:

npm install -g @angular/cli





Create a new Angular project:

ng new angular-sidebar cd angular-sidebar





Generate the necessary components:

ng generate component sidebar

2. Define the Sidebar Structure

app.component.html

This will serve as the main container for the application. Add the sidebar and a button for toggling its state:

<div class="app-container"> <div class="position-relative"> <app-sidebar [isSidebarCollapsed]="isSidebarCollapsed" (sidebarToggle)="onSidebarToggle()" > </app-sidebar> <button class="sidebar-toggle-btn" [ngClass]="{ 'sidebar-collapsed': isSidebarCollapsed }" (click)="onSidebarToggle()" > <i [class]=" isSidebarCollapsed ? 'fas fa-arrow-right' : 'fas fa-arrow-left' " ></i> </button> </div> <main class="content" [ngClass]="{ 'content-expanded': isSidebarCollapsed }"> <div class="content-inner">Content goes here</div> </main> </div>





app.component.ts

Add the logic to manage the sidebar's state:

import { Component } from '@angular/core'; @Component({ selector: 'my-app', templateUrl: './app.component.html', styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'], }) export class AppComponent { isSidebarCollapsed = false; onSidebarToggle() { this.isSidebarCollapsed = !this.isSidebarCollapsed; } }

3. Implement the Sidebar Component

sidebar.component.html

Define the sidebar's HTML structure, including a menu with nested items:

<div class="sidebar" [ngClass]="{ 'sidebar-collapsed': isSidebarCollapsed }"> <div class="sidebar-header"> <a href="#" class="sidebar-logo">{{ isSidebarCollapsed ? 'C' : 'CodeWithChintan' }}</a> </div> <div class="sidebar-menu"> <ul> <ng-container *ngFor="let item of menuItems"> <li class="sidebar-menu-item"> <a href="#" class="sidebar-item" [ngClass]="{ 'has-children': item.children, 'menu-item-active': item.isOpen }" (click)="toggleMenuItem(item)" > <i [class]="item.icon"></i> <span class="sidebar-item-text">{{ item.label }}</span> <i *ngIf="item.children && !isSidebarCollapsed" class="fas fa-chevron-down sidebar-item-arrow" [ngClass]="{ rotated: item.isOpen }" ></i> </a> <ul *ngIf="item.children && !isSidebarCollapsed && item.isOpen" class="sidebar-submenu" > <li *ngFor="let child of item.children"> <a href="#" class="sidebar-item sidebar-subitem"> <i [class]="child.icon"></i> <span class="sidebar-item-text">{{ child.label }}</span> </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ng-container> </ul> </div> </div>





sidebar.component.ts

Handle the toggle logic for menu items and sidebar:

import { Component, EventEmitter, Input, Output } from '@angular/core'; interface MenuItem { icon: string; label: string; children?: MenuItem[]; isOpen?: boolean; } @Component({ selector: 'app-sidebar', templateUrl: './sidebar.component.html', styleUrls: ['./sidebar.component.scss'], }) export class SidebarComponent { @Input() isSidebarCollapsed = false; @Output() sidebarToggle = new EventEmitter<void>(); menuItems: MenuItem[] = [ { icon: 'fas fa-home', label: 'Dashboard', isOpen: false, children: [ { icon: 'fas fa-chart-pie', label: 'Analytics' }, { icon: 'fas fa-tasks', label: 'Projects' }, ] }, { icon: 'fas fa-cog', label: 'Settings', isOpen: false, children: [ { icon: 'fas fa-user', label: 'Profile' }, { icon: 'fas fa-lock', label: 'Security' }, ] }, { icon: 'fas fa-envelope', label: 'Messages' } ]; toggleSidebar() { this.sidebarToggle.emit(); } toggleMenuItem(item: MenuItem) { // Only toggle if sidebar is not collapsed and item has children if (!this.isSidebarCollapsed && item.children) { item.isOpen = !item.isOpen; } } }





4. Style the Sidebar

app.component.scss

Add global styles for layout and transitions:

.app-container { display: flex; height: 100vh; overflow: hidden; } .content { flex-grow: 1; margin-left: 250px; transition: all 0.3s ease-in-out; background-color: #f4f6f7; overflow-y: auto; &-inner { padding: 2rem; max-width: 1200px; margin: 0 auto; } &-expanded { margin-left: 50px; } } .sidebar-toggle-btn { position: absolute; top: 1rem; left: 200px; // Default position when sidebar is expanded background-color: #2c3e50; border: none; color: #fff; padding: 0.5rem; border-top-right-radius: 0.5rem; border-bottom-right-radius: 0.5rem; cursor: pointer; z-index: 1001; box-shadow: 2px 0 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); transition: all 0.3s ease; &:hover { background-color: #34495e; } &.sidebar-collapsed { left: 15px; // Position when sidebar is collapsed } }





sidebar.component.scss

Define styles for the sidebar and menu:

.sidebar { background-color: #2c3e50; color: #ecf0f1; height: 100vh; width: 250px; position: fixed; top: 0; left: 0; z-index: 1000; transition: all 0.3s ease-in-out; overflow-x: hidden; box-shadow: 2px 0 5px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); } .sidebar-header { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; padding: 1.5rem; position: relative; } .sidebar-logo { color: #fff; text-decoration: none; font-size: 1.5rem; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; } .sidebar-menu { padding: 1rem 0; ul { list-style-type: none; padding: 0; margin: 0; } } .sidebar-menu-item { position: relative; } .sidebar-item { display: flex; align-items: center; color: #ecf0f1; text-decoration: none; padding: 0.75rem 1rem; transition: all 0.2s ease; cursor: pointer; &:hover { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.1); } &.menu-item-active { background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2); } i { margin-right: 0.75rem; &.sidebar-item-arrow { margin-left: auto; font-size: 0.8rem; transition: transform 0.3s ease; &.rotated { transform: rotate(180deg); } } } &-text { opacity: 1; transition: opacity 0.3s ease-in-out; } &.has-children { position: relative; } } .sidebar-submenu { background-color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); .sidebar-item { padding-left: 3rem; font-size: 0.9rem; } } .sidebar-collapsed { width: 50px; .sidebar-menu-item { position: static; } .sidebar-item { i { margin-right: 0; } &-text, &-arrow { opacity: 0; width: 0; overflow: hidden; } } .sidebar-submenu { display: none; } }





5. Run the Application

Start the development server:

ng serve





Navigate to http://localhost:4200/ to see your sidebar in action.

FAQs

How Do I Customize Sidebar Icons?

Modify the menuItems array in sidebar.component.ts and provide appropriate icon classes.

Can I Add Animations for Menu Expansion?

Yes, use Angular’s animation module to add smooth transitions when menus open and close.

How Do I Adjust Sidebar Width?

Update the width property in sidebar.component.scss for the expanded and collapsed states.

This guide covers all the essential steps to create a functional expandable and collapsible sidebar in Angular. You can further customize the design and functionality to meet your application needs.